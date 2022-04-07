Ride the DesmoSport Ducati V4 R ASBK Racer!

Ever wondered what it’s like to ride a full ASBK race machine? Here’s you’re chance, with the DesmoSport Ducati V4 R raced by Bryan Staring to be ridden by two lucky participants at the Ducati Track Day powered by DesmoSport Ducati on Friday, May 13.

Ben Henry – DesmoSport Ducati Co-Owner

“People always jokingly ask us to ride the race bikes, especially the Ducati Owners Club members when we do garage tours and it’s actually made Troy and I chat about making it happen more than a few times. With the race and testing schedule, it’s been tough to find the right time but our next Ducati Track Day is two weeks after Wakefield and seven or eight weeks before Darwin, giving us a great opportunity to add another element to the experiences we’ve given our fans over the years. We had a great time at the first Ducati Track Day at Phillip Island, and although we didn’t get everything right, the feedback we got from everyone was overwhelmingly positive. We’ve made some changes to improve heading into Sydney on May 13 so we as a team can get involved with even more of the Ducatisti attending, and I’m excited to get on the track under lights!”

The Ducati Track Days Powered by DesmoSport is scheduled for Friday night, May 13 at Sydney Motorsport Park. Offering a premium experience exclusively for Ducati owners, complete with riding tips, suspension advice, 2-Up rides, Ducati Panigale V4 R race bike insights and now, two opportunities for event entrants to ride the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike. The DesmoSport Ducati team is excited to work once again with both Ducati Australia and the passionate Ducatisti and bring new experiences to the track day, under lights.​

Troy Bayliss – DesmoSport Ducati Co-Owner

“The guys have opened up a time in the Ducati Track Day schedule to let two Ducati owners at the (Ducati) Track Day ride our Panigale V4 R. Ben and I had a chat and we agreed that the bike will be exactly as it comes off the track at Wakefield. Full power and the electronic support set exactly as Bryan races it with. We want whoever chooses to take up the opportunity to experience what the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R race bike is really like to ride. It’s definitely going to be an experience they won’t forget anytime soon.”

Those looking for more information or to register, head to:

https://www.ducati.com/au/en/events-anz/desmosport-ducati-track-days/sydney-motorsport-park