2025 DRE Racetrack Academy

Chang International Circuit, Thailand

April 11, 12 and 13

Top-level coaches await you for the latest DRE Racetrack Academy, with the highly regarded courses arriving at Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand, this April 11, 12 and 13, offering a great opportunity to take your riding to the next level, regardless of your experience.

With courses and experiences to suit every riding style, the DRE Racetrack Academy package offers a golden ticket to DRE, as well as, a room for two nights at The Crystal Hotel Buriram or Modena By Fraser, Buriram, with an F&B package, with the possibility of riding the new Panigale V4 S.

Whether new to the track or looking to fine-tune your skills, our courses cater to all experience levels. From the Intro program to induct beginners to the Intermediate, Evo, and Master, you’ll witness a remarkable enhancement in your track riding abilities.

DRE Track Intro

An ideal introductory course designed for riders eager to experience the thrill of riding on a racetrack for the first time. Combining theoretical briefings with practical training sessions, it aims to elevate your skills on the new Ducati Panigale V4.

This course reflects Ducati’s passion for teaching beginners the art of track riding, helping them unlock their potential while mastering safe techniques essential for racing on a track.

DRE Track Warm-Up

Crafted as the perfect training course for novice riders or beginners with limited racetrack experience, this program is designed to help you build your skills progressively.

It features theoretical briefings and practical training sessions, all aimed at enhancing your performance on the new Ducati Panigale V4.

The course focuses on improving fundamental techniques, ensuring riders develop their abilities with maximum safety, expert guidance, and unmatched style.

DRE Track Evo

A thrilling course tailored for intermediate riders with the perfect level of racetrack experience. Track Evo is crafted to help you sharpen your skills and immerse yourself in the exhilaration of racetrack riding aboard the new Ducati Panigale V4.

This course will empower you to master acceleration through corners, enhance your riding fluidity, and awaken your true racing spirit.

DRE Track Master

This exhilarating course is tailored for riders who are passionate about racing. It offers an ideal session for top riders aiming to unlock their full potential on the racetrack.

Exclusively designed, the program provides comprehensive training, including bike setup and Ducati Data Analysis, to refine riding skills and maximize performance. This race-focused training experience features personalized instruction on the new Ducati Panigale V4.

DRE Track One to One

Grab this opportunity to receive personalized one-on-one training with Ducati’s top instructors. Experience the thrill of riding the Panigale SP2 on the thrilling Chang International Circuit.

Each day offers two exclusive slots for riders to train alongside these Ducati legends. Participants can choose as many sessions as they like between 9 am and 5 pm, on their preferred day, to perfect their skills with expert guidance.

Book your custom riding session today and immerse yourself in the ultimate training program led by some of Ducati’s finest instructors.

