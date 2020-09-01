RIDE YOUR MOTORCYCLE TO WORK WEEK ROLLS ON

The motorcycle industry’s annual week of two-wheeled commuting, Ride Your Motorcycle to Work Week 2020 will run from September 21 to 27 and will take a different approach in 2020.

The 2020 edition of Ride Your Motorcycle To Work Week will see ‘To Work’ temporarily crossed out of the event logo. Instead, the initiative will encourage two-wheeled enthusiasts to ‘Ride This Thing Out’, dust-off their bikes and scooters for good mental health and socially distanced recreation.

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries Motorcycle Manager Rhys Griffiths said the week was an opportunity to have some fun, whether commuting or recreating.

“There’s no doubt 2020 has been challenging, but together we can ride this thing out,” said Mr Griffiths. “The pandemic has hit everyone hard and the mental health benefits of riding are well documented. Riding makes you happy and right now, Australians need a break. The biggest smiles are always hidden behind a helmet.”

The event also aims to draw attention to two-wheeled transport as a potential solution in COVID-19 recovery.

“Riding has a real role to play in helping Australia get back to work, offering socially distanced transportation and alleviating congestion and parking issues. Our aim this year is primarily about reminding Aussies how much fun they can have on a bike, but our secondary goal is to capture the attention of policy makers who too often overlook riding in developing transportation infrastructure.”

All riders should adhere to any and all Government regulations at all times. The industry initiative offers a DIY guide to ensuring your motorcycle is ready for the road at http://www.ridetoworkweek.com.au/news/pre-ride-check