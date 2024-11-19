2024 RideADV Bridge-to-Bridge Ride

Another epic Bridge-to-Bridge ride has been completed putting smiles on the faces of 50 adventure riders, with the annual event one of the key rides in RideADV’s calendar and kicked off at Yamaha City in Melbourne.

From there the group headed to Westgate Bridge and onto Sale, Merrijg, Bright, Jindabyne, Yass and Oberon before arriving at Sydney’s Harbour Bridge seven days later.

A great mix of typical Aussie ADV trails included special sections for added spice and a total of 2400 kilometres covered across the week. Once again the ride was completed without any mechanical issues reported by Yamaha riders.

Special mention goes to Andrus Enn who rode his original and unmolested XT660Z Ténéré with 130,000 kms on the clock. The Peter Smart Memorial Rider’s rider award was split between Craig Hatton and Rex Carlton.

The ride was supported by seven RideADV sweep riders as well as three logistics crew and photographer Leon Cutts.

Yamaha ambassador Stephen Gall rode while offering assistance and riding tips. He goes alright…

Greg Yager – RideADV Organiser

“It was another ripper event with some cracker trails, many of which were new for this event. It was great to see the number of riders frothing over the day’s ride and looking forward to see where the GPS would take them the next day. The Bridge to Bridge is open to riders of all brands but we are finding that more and more are choosing Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 and World Raid due to the performance and reliability of these models.”

2024 RideADV Bridge-to-Bridge Ride Images