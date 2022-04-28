Sydney Motorsport Park

Just Women Riding – May 12, 2022

Yamaha Motor Australia have teamed up with Riders Academy for the upcoming Just Women Riding event at Sydney Motorsport Park on 12 May 2022.

The event is a celebration of females who ride and race and is suitable for all skill levels from new right up to fully experienced. First timers can ride in their road gear in the street skills program while more experienced riders and racers can join the track skills program in full leathers.

The event is open to female riders only and takes place at Sydney Motorsports Park, NSW on 12 May 2022.

Benefits of the event include:

Five x 20 min track sessions on South Circuit of SMSP

Five x classroom sessions with analysis of video taken on track

Panel of guest speakers

Giveaways including helmets and riding gear

Lunch vouchers for all ticket holders

Accomplished female riding coaches

Opportunities to develop and learn new skills

Tickets are $295.00 per person. Don’t delay, spots are limited so book now at https://www.ridersacademy.com.au/event/sydney-south-circuit-just-women-riding/