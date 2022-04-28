MR 200/300 RANGER

The Rieju team realise that not everyone is a serious hardcore Enduro racer… That’s why we’ve undergone years of rigorous design and testing to engineer a model that we think is the perfect introduction into the world of Enduro riding…

Introducing the MR RANGER!

The new MR RANGER is exactly what the doctor ordered. Rieju kept all the components for a solid Enduro platform – a robust 2-stroke powerplant, plush suspension, and a well-mannered single back-boned chassis. Then we lowered it a touch so it’s easier for riders to connect to the ground. Finally, we altered the tuning of the motor to make the power delivery more user-friendly.

At a competitive price, and packed full of high-quality components including KYB suspension, NG Discs, Tecnigas exhaust, Magura Clutch Pump, VForce 4 intake and more, it’s no wonder why the MR RANGER is the perfect first choice for Enduro riding!