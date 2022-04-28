2022 MR RANGER
The new 2022 MR 200 & 300 Ranger models from Rieju have landed!
Rieju celebrates its 80th anniversary as the longest standing active Spanish manufacturer in the Enduro world, and delivers on its commitment to next level hard Enduro machines – ready for competition – with improvements throughout the range.
MR 200/300 RANGER
The Rieju team realise that not everyone is a serious hardcore Enduro racer… That’s why we’ve undergone years of rigorous design and testing to engineer a model that we think is the perfect introduction into the world of Enduro riding…
Introducing the MR RANGER!
The new MR RANGER is exactly what the doctor ordered. Rieju kept all the components for a solid Enduro platform – a robust 2-stroke powerplant, plush suspension, and a well-mannered single back-boned chassis. Then we lowered it a touch so it’s easier for riders to connect to the ground. Finally, we altered the tuning of the motor to make the power delivery more user-friendly.
At a competitive price, and packed full of high-quality components including KYB suspension, NG Discs, Tecnigas exhaust, Magura Clutch Pump, VForce 4 intake and more, it’s no wonder why the MR RANGER is the perfect first choice for Enduro riding!
USER FRIENDLY POWER
Suited to new, emerging or experienced riders looking for a trail bike with that little bit extra, the MR RANGER is your perfect Enduro partner to introduce you to the exciting world of trail and Enduro riding.
The new 2022 MR RANGER comes in a 200cc or 300cc engine, and features a new lower suspension mount and a new adjustable link.
Its main differences from the previous model are the seat height, a more compliant engine and a much softer suspension setting. Some of the tech-specs of the 2022 MR RANGER include:
• Updated starting system with revised kick-starter
• Updated dual-mode mapping
• Updated exhaust system
• New cylinder head braces
• Redesigned graphics
• New foot peg assembly
• Updated side stand assembly
• Lowered seat (-20mm)
• Adjustable rear linkage (+7mm/-31mm)
Starting from $12,790, the MR RANGER is LAMS approved, fully homologated, road registerable, and now available in all Australian Rieju dealerships. Visit our website for more information, or to order your Rieju MR RANGER online.
Go #HardOffRoad with Rieju!
