2024 MR PRO 300 HAS LANDED

Presenting Rieju’s revolutionary MR Pro, crafted for the discerning hard off-road rider. Step into the realm of elite enduro riders and elevate your experience with the pinnacle of Rieju craftsmanship.

For those immersed in the world of Enduro, the debut of the 2024 MR Pro signals a paradigm shift. Meticulously engineered with premium components, it epitomises Rieju’s commitment to excellence in Hard-Enduro.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the ultimate off-road experience with the MR Pro 2024. Engineered to perfection, it stands as the cornerstone of Rieju’s off-road lineup, setting new benchmarks in the two-stroke enduro segment. More than just a machine, it’s a catalyst for pushing boundaries and conquering rugged terrains with finesse. Dive headfirst into the adrenaline-fueled excitement that only the Rieju MR Pro can deliver.