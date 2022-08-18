3.99% FINANCE OFFER!
MR PRO 250/300cc
With top-shelf components and robust two-stroke power, the team at Rieju didn’t hold back when they engineered the new MR PRO 250/300cc models. Picking up where the former GasGas GP Enduro models left off, the MR PRO has a plethora of off-road goodies packed on to excite even the most discerning Enduro rider.
With your Rieju MR PRO you can go from riding the single trails with your mates, to putting on a race number and taking part in any Enduro or hard off-road competition. Based on the already complete MR250/300 Racing, Rieju has decided to assemble some exclusive components that make the MR 300 PRO the highest-spec Enduro in its category.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING
Suited to advanced and established riders, the MR PRO – as the name refers – is the ultimate Enduro partner to take you to the next level, and dominate the competition, straight out of the crate.
Some of the tech-specs of the 2022 MR PRO include:
New oil-cooled starter with revised kick-start system
New gear shift lever
New S3 foot-peg set
Updated dual-mode mapping
Updated exhaust system
New cylinder head braces
Redesigned graphics
Updated side stand assembly
MR RACING 250/300cc
Rieju has taken everything needed to make a solid Enduro bike – robust 2-stroke powerplant, top-end suspension, and a well-mannered single back-bone chassis – and combined it into the new MR 250/300 RACING models.
With top-shelf components from Kayaba (KYB), Keihin, Nissin, Neken, VForce 4, Magura, Excel and more, Rieju has built the MR 250/300 RACING Series to be serious performers, all whilst boasting a competitively priced package.
Starting from RRP $12,790, the Rieju Enduro Range is LAMS approved, fully homologated, road registerable, available and in stock at all Australian Rieju dealerships.
Go #HardOffRoad with Rieju!
*Low Rate Finance Offer Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 12th August and ends on 30th September 2022. Applies to the Rieju Enduro range only (MR Ranger 200/300cc, MR Racing 250/300cc, & MR Pro 250/300cc). Applies to new vehicles only, and excludes used or demonstration units. The 3.99% PA comparison finance rate offer is available on the purchase of a new MY 21/22 Rieju Enduro Motorcycle. T&C’s for financing are below. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes MR Six Days Italy, and MR Six Days France editions.
NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Rieju reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing.
**3.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions
Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 12th August 2022 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 3.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The campaign starts on 12th August and ends on 30th September 2022. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available across the MY 21/22 Rieju Enduro range models only. Applications must be approved and delivered before 29th September 2022 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).