MY23 MR RANGER 300cc

Was: $12,990

Now: $11,990

Finance from $64* per week.

The Rieju team realise that not everyone is a serious hardcore Enduro racer. That’s why we’ve undergone years of rigorous design and testing to engineer a model that we think is the perfect introduction into the world of Enduro riding.

Suited to new, emerging or experienced riders looking for a trail bike with that little bit extra, the MR Ranger is your perfect Enduro partner to introduce you to the exciting world of trail and Enduro riding. The MR Ranger 300cc engine features a new lower suspension mount and a new adjustable link.

Its main differences from the previous model are the seat height, a more compliant engine and a much softer suspension setting. Some of the tech-specs of the MR Ranger include:

Updated starting system with revised kick-starter

Updated dual-mode mapping

Updated exhaust system

New cylinder head braces

Redesigned graphics

New foot peg assembly

Updated side stand assembly

Lowered seat (-20mm)

Adjustable rear linkage (+7mm/-31mm)