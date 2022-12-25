Rieju’s MY22 Runout Sale is on!
Get $750 off the RRP of in-stock MY22 MR Racing and MR Pro models across the range! Get ready to go #HardOffRoad with this great offer from Rieju Australia!
Across the Pro and Racing Enduro range, Rieju is giving you an awesome deal on the Spanish-made line-up in the 250/300cc variant (offer excludes the MR Pro ISDE France Edition)
Hurry, stock is strictly limited!
MR PRO 250/300cc
With top-shelf components and robust two-stroke power, the team at Rieju didn’t hold back when they engineered the new MR PRO 250/300cc models. Picking up where the former GasGas GP Enduro models left off, the MR PRO has a plethora of off-road goodies packed on to excite even the most discerning Enduro rider.
With your Rieju MR PRO you can go from riding the single trails with your mates, to putting on a race number and taking part in any Enduro or hard off-road competition. Based on the already complete MR250/300 Racing, Rieju has decided to assemble some exclusive components that make the MR 300 PRO the highest-spec Enduro in its category.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING
Suited to advanced and established riders, the MR PRO – as the name refers – is the ultimate Enduro partner to take you to the next level, and dominate the competition, straight out of the crate.
Some of the tech-specs of the 2022 MR PRO include:
New oil-cooled starter with revised kick-start system
New gear shift lever
New S3 foot-peg set
Updated dual-mode mapping
Updated exhaust system
New cylinder head braces
Redesigned graphics
Updated side stand assembly
MR RACING 250/300cc
Now:
MY22 MR Racing 250cc – $13,240
MY22 MR Racing 300cc – $13,540
Rieju has taken everything needed to make a solid Enduro bike – robust 2-stroke powerplant, top-end suspension, and a well-mannered single back-bone chassis – and combined it into the new MR 250/300 RACING models.
With top-shelf components from Kayaba (KYB), Keihin, Nissin, Neken, VForce 4, Magura, Excel and more, Rieju has built the MR 250/300 RACING Series to be serious performers, all whilst boasting a competitively priced package.
Starting from RRP $12,790, the Rieju Enduro Range is LAMS approved, fully homologated, road registerable, available and in stock at all Australian Rieju dealerships.
Go #HardOffRoad with Rieju!
*Rieju Runout Sale Terms & Conditions
The promotion starts on 22nd December 2022 and ends on the 31st January 2023. Applies to selected MY22 models from the Rieju Enduro range only (MY22 MR Racing 250/300cc, MY22 MR Pro 250/300cc). Applies to new vehicles only, and excludes used or demonstration units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer available at participating dealers. Offer excludes the MR PRO ISDE France and Italy editions, and excludes the MR PRO 80th Year Anniversary edition.
NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Rieju reserves the right to vary colours, specifications, and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing.