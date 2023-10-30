*Rieju Racing Sale Terms & Conditions

This promotion starts on the 28th of October 2023 and ends on the 31st of January 2024. Applies to selected MY23 models from the Rieju Enduro range only (MY23 MR Racing 300cc. This applies to new vehicles only and excludes used or demonstration units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer available at participating dealers. Offer excludes MR Pro 80th Year Anniversary edition.

*Finance to approved customers. Advertised finance payments based on a term of 60 months at a comparison rate of 9.99% based on the current promo prices. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.99% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, term, deposit, lender chosen and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all finance fees and charges or dealer delivery charges and on-road costs. Finance is arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.

NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Rieju reserves the right to vary colours, specifications, and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing.

[DEALER NOTE: To be eligible to receive the credit, you must be an active dealer and stock the Rieju range. Credit will be applied to your dealer account on the restock of MY23 Rieju models.]