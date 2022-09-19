Say bonjour to the new Six Days France edition!

This Limited Edition Enduro consolidates itself as a new icon of the Spanish brand with its newfound livery and performance focused demeanour.

Wrapped in Blue, White & Red in honour of the national colours of France – the country where the 96th edition of the International Six Days of Enduro took place recently – the new MR 300 Six Days France is the ultimate Enduro for professional riders.

This limited edition MR 300 Pro has now arrived on Australian shores, and is available to order online and in-stores!