Say bonjour to the new Six Days France edition!
This Limited Edition Enduro consolidates itself as a new icon of the Spanish brand with its newfound livery and performance focused demeanour.
Wrapped in Blue, White & Red in honour of the national colours of France – the country where the 96th edition of the International Six Days of Enduro took place recently – the new MR 300 Six Days France is the ultimate Enduro for professional riders.
This limited edition MR 300 Pro has now arrived on Australian shores, and is available to order online and in-stores!
Pro Spec platform fully packed with highlights:
- Limited Edition ISDE livery
- Handcrafted Racing Exhaust
- Polisport Frame Protectors (red) & Handguards
- PUNK Footpegs
- Supersprox Double Composite Sprocket
- Crosspro ETC Enduro Engine & Link Guard
- New Starter System & Ignition Map (wet & dry terrain mode)
- Excel Rims
- Competition Grip Seat with Roadbook Pocket
There is no doubt that the inspiration of this #HardOffRoad Enduro comes from its passion for competition that the brand and its loyal followers like so much.
On the flip side, not only is it visually striking, but packed to the brim with high-quality components that deliver a punch. A motorcycle capable of delivering the best on the market without compromise.
This is where the new MR Six Days France stands out from the competition.
A race-ready Enduro straight out of the box, equipped with an A-List of Power Parts that make this limited edition a work of art, and a standout performer.
As for the chassis, the new MR 300 Six Days France has a high-strength tubular steel frame that provides stiffness, agility and safety to the rider.
Compared to the MR PRO, it adds a Supersprox double composite sprocket, a handcrafted racing exhaust, a competition seat cover with a checklist pocket, the new Polisport frame protector in red that offers extra protection in case of impact, the exclusive Crosspro crankcase full protector and new black PUNK footpegs made of high strength steel.
Rieju’s MR Six Days Enduro was engineered to dominate the competition on any circuit or track. With a commendable set up, thanks to the quality of its components and competitive price, this limited edition has everything it takes to become the new queen of the fields, where many brands want to participate, but few manage to get the crown.
And, without doubt, among those few survivors, we find the new MR Six Days France, a clear candidate to take the throne.