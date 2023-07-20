IRRESISTIBLE PRICES, INCREDIBLE MACHINES
Get ready to go #HardOffRoad with this great offer from Rieju Australia. During our Winter Sale, you can get your hands on these exceptional machines at irresistible prices.
The MR Racing 300 is now available for just $12,990, with a remarkable $1,300 off the original price. As for the MR Pro 300, it’s yours for only $13,990, offering an incredible $2,000 off. Don’t miss out on these amazing machines while stocks last, as the Winter Sale ends on the 31st of August 2023.
The Promotional RRP is as follows:
MY23 MR Racing 300 –
Was $14,290, Now $12,990 ($1,300 off)
MY23 MR Pro 300 –
Was $15,990, Now $13,990 ($2,000 off)
🇪🇸 Spanish-built and ready to dominate the trail!
MY23 MR PRO 300cc
Was: $15,990
Now: $13,990
Finance from $74* per week.
With top-shelf components and robust two-stroke power, the team at Rieju didn’t hold back when they engineered the new MR Pro 300, with a plethora of high-end off-road equipment to meet the expectations of the most demanding Enduro riders.
With your Rieju MR Pro you can go from riding the single trails with your mates, to putting on a race number and taking part in any Enduro or hard off-road competition. Based on the already complete MR Racing 300, Rieju has decided to assemble some exclusive components that make the MR 300 Pro the highest-spec Enduro in its category.
MY23 MR RACING 300cc
Was: $14,290
Now: $12,990
Finance from $69* per week.
Rieju has taken everything needed to make a solid Enduro bike – robust 2-stroke powerplant, top-end suspension, and a well-mannered single back-bone chassis – and combined it into the new MR 300 Racing model.
With top-shelf components from Kayaba (KYB), Keihin, Nissin, Neken, VForce 4, Magura, Excel and more, Rieju has built the MR 300 Racing Series to be serious performers, all whilst boasting a competitively priced package.
*Rieju Winter Sale Terms & Conditions
This promotion starts on the 14th of July 2023 and ends on the 31st of August. Applies to selected MY22 & MY23 models from the Rieju Enduro range only (MY23 MR Racing 300cc, MY23 MR Pro 300cc). This applies to new vehicles only and excludes used or demonstration units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer available at participating dealers. Offer excludes MR Pro 80th Year Anniversary edition.
*Finance to approved customers. Advertised finance payments based on a term of 60 months at a comparison rate of 9.99% based on the current promo prices. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.99% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, term, deposit, lender chosen and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all finance fees and charges or dealer delivery charges and on-road costs. Finance is arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.
NOTE: Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Rieju reserves the right to vary colours, specifications, and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing.