RJAYS Regiment II Protective Riding Shirt

Looking to keep things casual while out riding, without trading off safety? Enter the RJAYS Regiment II riding shirt with cotton-polyester frame backed by aramid reinforcements in the high contact and abrasion regions just in case.

That’s beefed up by removable KeepTech CE Level Two protectors in both the shoulders and elbow protectors, with room for a Fanom back protector, just like many full riding jackets.

YKK provide the main zipper, stylishly hidden away, with two chest pockets with snap closure, and an internal pocket. The collar is a snap down design to ensure it won’t be fluttering around in the way at speed.

Helping comfort are shoulder expansion gussets, and a belt loop allows for attachment to your pants, boosting protection. Reflective trim rounds out the design for better visibility to other road users.

The RJAYS Regiment II Protective Riding Shirt is available for $199.95 RRP.

Check out the full 2025 RJAYS catalogue here (link).

RJAYS Regiment II Protective Riding Shirt features

Cotton-polyester blended frame with aramid reinforcements at shoulders, elbows & back.

Removable KEEPTECH CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors.

Pocket for back protector (Sold separately).

Hidden YKK main zipper opening.

Two zippered side pockets.

Two chest snap pockets.

One internal stash pocket.

Shoulder expansion gussets.

Belt loop for pant attachment.

Snap down collar to prevent flapping at speed.

Reflective trim.

Back Protector size: XS to L – Fanom protector size Medium; XL to 4XL – Fanom protector size Large.



Check out the full 2025 RJAYS catalogue here (link).