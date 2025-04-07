Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through March 31, 2025

Australia – FCAI brands

Australian motorcycle and Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) sales experienced a modest decline during the first quarter of 2025, according to data released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI).

A total of 19,206 units were sold between January and March 2025, which is a 3.5 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Yamaha was the top-selling brand during the quarter, followed by Honda, Kawasaki and KTM.

The scooter segment, which had seen recent growth driven by urban mobility trends, recorded the sharpest fall, down 8.5 per cent on 2024.

Sales by segment were as follows:

Road motorcycles: 8,073 units (down 1.8 per cent)

Off-road motorcycles: 6,897 units (down 5.0 per cent)

Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs): 2,909 units (down 2.3 per cent)

Scooters: 1,327 units (down 8.5 per cent)

Tony Weber – FCAI Chief Executive

“Motorcycles are often a discretionary purchase, and in the current environment of high living costs and interest rates, many Australians are understandably more cautious with their spending. While there is a slight softening across all categories in the wake of current economic conditions, we expect to see enthusiasm among Australian riders to return as conditions stabilise and maybe ease.”

Motorcycle Sales Figures (FCAI)

January 1 through March 31, 2025

Segment Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change OHV 2909 2976 -2.3% Off-Road 6897 7260 -5% Road 8073 8217 -1.8% Scooter 1327 1450 -8.5% Total 19206 19,903 -3.5%

Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

Compared to recent years

2025 Q1 Total Sales – 19,206 (-3.5% on Q1 2024)

Motorcycle Sales Figures

Compared to recent years

Category 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 Total Sales 19,206 19,903 22,374 24,388 Total Road Sales 8,073 8,217 9,150 9,723 Total Off-Road Sales 6,897 7,260 8,242 9,644 Total Scooter Sales 1,327 1,450 1,434 1,696 Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales 2,909 2,976 3,548 3,275

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 19,206 total sales in the Australian market from the FCAI figures during the first quarter of 2025 not including sales from those brands, the real figure is quite likely closer to 25,000 units.