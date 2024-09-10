Triumph join Evel Knievel Rocket Jump anniversary celebrations

The 50th anniversary of Evel Knievel’s legendary Rocket Jump at Twin Falls, Idaho was celebrated on Sunday, September 1, with a day of festivities kicking off with a motorcycle parade and featured live music from Krysten Knievel (Kaptain Robbie Knievel’s daughter) and The Knievel Daredevil Band.

Triumph Motorcycles joined the celebrations and leading the motorcycle parade, Knievel’s son Kelly rode a custom-painted Bonneville T120, alongside stunt rider Robbie ‘Maddo’ Maddison, who rode an eye-catching custom Rocket 3, in tribute to the one-of-a-kind Skycycle X-2 Rocket used in the original jump. Six-time gold medal X Games champion Colby Raha also chose a Triumph to ride in the parade, opting for a Speed 400.

The matching custom schemes were inspired by Evel’s original Bonneville T120-TT ‘Color Me Lucky’, which he used to perform his legendary 141-foot jump over the Caesar’s Palace fountains in Las Vegas on December 31st, 1967.

Although the crash-landing crushed his pelvis and femur, fractured his hip, wrist, and both ankles, the stunt confirmed him as the ultimate daredevil. A Bonneville T120 was also used by Knievel to promote his Canyon flight in 1972, which he fitted with wings to capture everyone’s imagination.

Kelly Knievel

“This bike is painted up just like ‘Color me Lucky’ the Triumph he used, it looks great! He always had a soft spot for his T120, said it flew ‘straight as a bullet’. Robbie’s riding a Triumph Rocket with the same custom paint scheme as this bike, which feels a very appropriate way to celebrate the anniversary.”

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles COO

“This was an uplifting celebration of one of Evel Knievel’s best-known stunts, and Triumph is thrilled to support his family and fans by creating these one-off custom bikes to lead the parade. Following his jump at Caesar’s Palace on a T120 TT, Evel Knievel performed many stunts on Triumph motorcycles during the 60’s, securing his name in the hearts of generations of fans. It’s good to see the latest generation of the T120 bike that was used to first promote this notorious Snake Canyon jump, now being ridden by the next generation of the Knievel family.”

Evel Knievel and the Rocket Jump

Robert Craig “Evel” Knievel (October 17, 1938 – November 30, 2007) was an iconic American motorcycle stunt performer and showman, performing more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps during a career that took him from rural county fairs to sold-out stadiums.

Evel’s infamous ‘rocket jump’ of the Snake River Canyon in Idaho in September of 1972 delivered his most dramatic career highlight. While recovering from his crash at Caesars Palace, Evel dreamed up his most daring stunt ever – an ambitious and heavily-promoted plan to jump the Grand Canyon.

Following difficulties obtaining the necessary permissions, the location was changed to the Snake River Canyon in Idaho, a site that required him to clear a gap a quarter-mile wide and more than 500 feet deep!

To promote the Grand Canyon jump, a prototype ‘jet powered’ Triumph Bonneville T120 fitted with wings, named the ‘Skycycle’, was shown to the press. Aeronautical engineer Doug Malewicki was then engaged to design and build a real ‘rocket-powered’ motorcycle to jump the Snake River Canyon.

The Skycycle X-1 was based on a heavily-modified motorcycle chassis and powered by a steam engine built by former NASA engineer Robert Truax. After a test flight, which resulted in the X-1 crashing into the Snake River, the decision was made to remove the wheels entirely and instead take-off and fly more like a rocket than a motorcycle.

The final X-2 Rocket, with Knievel inside, launched at Snake River Canyon on September 8, 1974. During take-off, the drogue parachute deployed prematurely. Even though the X-2 made it part way across the canyon to the north rim, the drag of the prevailing winds caused it to drift back south, into the canyon, landing only a few feet clear of the water in which Evel would have surely drowned, strapped into the craft.

However, along with his jump at Caesars Palace, despite its ultimate failure, the Snake River Canyon rocket jump secured Evel’s reputation as the King of Stuntmen.