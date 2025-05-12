2025 FIM Motocross World Championship
Round Eight – MXGP of Spain
Lugo – Circuito Municipa Jorge Prado
After a relatively dry Saturday at the Circuito Municipal Jorge Prado, the rains arrived for race day, with an early downpour that made conditions incredibly difficult for everyone involved at the MXGP of Spain. We did see sunshine later in the day, and the two Championship leaders showed why they are holding the red plates hard-fought, overall victories in their respective classes.
Romain Febvre took his first ever GP victory in Spain – his 11th attempt – with a 1-2 card for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, although a second race crash left him with a lot of work to do as Lucas Coenen won race two and took second overall for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. There was joy for the Spanish fans as Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez bounced back from a rough Saturday to claim third overall on the podium for the second week running!
The MX2 class saw overall victory for Kay de Wolf, in a similar fashion to Febvre’s day with a convincing first race win, then a battling second race to clinch the overall win for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing with a fourth-place finish. Andrea Adamo won race two to secure second overall, with fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Sacha Coenen earning his first podium finish since the opening round with 6-2 results.
A mid-grid gate crash cost Jake Cannon as he tangled with other riders at the tight first turn to start well outside the top-twenty in each moto; the Australian teenager salvaged thirteenth- and fourteenth-placed finishes.
The weekend also marked round six of the FIM Europe EMX250 European Championship and Janis Martins Reisulis was in a league of his own, executing a flawless 1-1 performance that saw him lead every lap of both races, extending his championship advantage in emphatic fashion.
The second round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship saw a resurgent MX Fontaracing’s Kiara Fontanesi returned to winning ways after a four-year wait, sealing her 21st career Grand Prix victory.
2025 MXGP of Spain Video Highlights
MXGP Race One
As with the two practice sessions on Saturday, Febvre set the best time in the morning Warm-Up ahead of Jeffrey Herlings on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine, and another Dutchman, Glenn Coldenhoff of Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.
Febvre showed his intent immediately in the opening race, held on a drying circuit as the rain had finally come to a stop during the earlier first MX2 race. Firing the Kawasaki into the first turn to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season as Coldenhoff ran wide, he had the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX-Team machine of Jeremy Seewer for close company, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teammates Maxime Renaux and Jago Geerts also nudging past Coldenhoff into third and fourth!
Sadly for Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Geerts, he ran wide into some deep mud at the edge of the track and dropped down the order for an eventual finish of 15th. Febvre’s teammate Pauls Jonass had already dropped his Kawasaki in the first corner, and had to fight back to an eventual eleventh.
Meanwhile, Fernandez and Coenen were running fourth and fifth until lap three, when Seewer had the first of many crashes that would drop him to 19th at the end of the race with a battered machine! It was a case of trying to stay upright on the tricky surface that didn’t leave many passing options, but further back Seewer’s teammate Mattia Guadagnini claimed tenth behind a spirited ride from JM Racing Honda’s Brent van Doninck, his first top ten finish of the year.
Herlings was moving forward through the race to take seventh from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Calvin Vlaanderen, while Fantic Factory Racing MXGP teammates Coldenhoff and Andrea Bonacorsi held fifth and sixth from lap six onwards.
Try as he might, Coenen couldn’t get onto terms with Fernandez for third, and Renaux only closed to within four seconds of Febvre for the lead as the Kawasaki man saw it home safely in the final laps.
MXGP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
33m41.734
|
2
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
+4.151
|
3
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+9.823
|
4
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+20.474
|
5
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
+29.809
|
6
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
+38.429
|
7
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
+40.532
|
8
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
+54.326
|
9
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
+1m03.162
|
10
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
+1m05.728
|
11
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
+1m10.414
|
12
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
+1m11.638
|
13
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
+1m28.648
|
14
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
+1m35.785
|
15
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
+1m36.565
|
16
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
+1m51.220
|
17
|
R. Van De Moosdijk
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
L. Bodega Gomez
|
KTM
|
3 Laps
|
24
|
A. Valentin
|
Yam
|
12 Laps
MXGP Race Two
With a much drier circuit for race two, it was a case of reset and repeat for the Frenchman as he blasted to another Fox Holeshot Award in race two, this time with Vlaanderen and Seewer disputing second ahead of Fernandez and Coenen. The Belgian teenager then pulled a stunning move around the outside of both Fernandez and Seewer on the opening lap to suddenly fire into third.
Guadagnini and Geerts were also in the mix, then came a bizarre game of falling Frenchmen as first Renaux from sixth, and then Febvre from the lead, made costly mistakes to undo their good starts. Vlaanderen inherited the lead briefly, but on the final corner of the first full lap it was Coenen who made a forceful, slightly out of control move up the inside of the Yamaha man to take the lead, and at that time a possible Grand Prix winning position.
Febvre remounted in seventh, then passed Geerts and Guadagnini on consecutive laps, before taking four laps to get around former teammate Seewer for fourth on lap seven. Geerts crashed again to end the race in fifteenth, and Guadagnini, under pressure from Jonass, Bonacorsi, and Herlings, dropped the Ducati in the waves to drop to ninth, but then a lap later had a violent crash exiting the first corner to leave him 18th, without a front fender, at the flag.
Jonass then took his turn to drop the bike from sixth, which was taken up by Herlings to the finish ahead of Bonacorsi, and they would finish sixth and seventh overall as well, ahead of Coldenhoff who struggled to 12th in race two. Jonass would have to settle for ninth overall, ahead of the consistent Ben Watson, who claimed another top ten overall for MRT Racing Team Beta with 12-11 results.
Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR rider Kevin Horgmo fought well to get to eighth in race two, and Seewer held on for fifth, but the most attention was on Febvre as he attacked home hero Fernandez for third, getting past on lap eleven, a move that put him back in control for the overall GP victory. A pass on Vlaanderen for second on lap 15 of 17 just limited the Championship damage by a further couple of points, but there was no catching Coenen out front.
After a great Saturday for Yamaha, they would have to settle for fourth and fifth overall on Sunday for Renaux and Vlaanderen, with Fernandez’s 3-4 finishes enough to secure his second podium in succession, in each of his two closest GPs to home.
Febvre’s 23rd career GP win puts him level with Clement Desalle and Alessandro Puzar in the all-time record books, and gives him a 49-point lead over Coenen in the Championship, as Lucas has now moved past the absent Tim Gajser, who sadly has no date on his return for Honda HRC.
Febvre will continue to proudly wear the red plate to his home GP at Ernée in two weeks’ time.
Romain Febvre – P1
“It was great to take the holeshot in both motos; it makes life so much easier. In the first moto I had good lines, could ride my own pace, take a good gap and managed the race from the front. But I had to stay calm and concentrated throughout the moto as there were so many square bumps and you could not see them under the mud. I took another holeshot in race two but then I made life difficult for myself. The downhill after the table-top was very sketchy with lots of mud and braking bumps so I wanted to change my line on the second lap; but I jumped too far to the middle, missed the line and fell. It was difficul to lift up the bike there and you always lose many positions if you fall during the first laps of a race. I found good solutions to make passes and came back to second; it was a really good ride. There are so many things to think about during a race and I didn’t realise at first that the overall was still on until I got the pitboard. I am so pleased to take the red plate to Ernee; the French GP is always special and I hear they have made some nice changes to the track too. I just hope we can finally have some good weather for us and for the fans; I will have special gear from J1 and I have also asked the Japanese for something nice on the bike.”
Lucas Coenen – P2
“I needed a good start and almost had it in the second moto! I was a bit on the edge for the first lap but I got up to 3rd and then had to send-it to take the lead. Romain [Febvre] was really strong this weekend. I didn’t feel so great on the track. It was really slippery in some places and tough to pass, in the first moto especially. Anyway, I’m so happy. We had a really good gap in the second moto. We’re consistent and this is our third podium in a row. We need to keep on like this!”
Ruben Fernandez – P3
“Last year I wasn’t able to race here in Lugo, which was a massive shame but this year I am very happy to get to stand on the podium and see all the friends, family and fans who came out to support me. It is a special feeling to do so at a home GP and now I want to keep getting up on the podiums more in the future. I actually would have liked a little bit more coming into the weekend, but the conditions weren’t easy and in the end, this was all I could manage, especially after yesterday. I really enjoyed the past couple of rounds, racing in Portugal and Spain and getting podiums in both, so let’s keep the feeling going.”
Maxime Renaux – P4
“Fourth today. Second in Race One was a great start to today but then in Race Two I crashed on the first lap. It was difficult to come through then and in the end, I wasn’t too far from the overall podium. So, it’s been a bittersweet day, I guess. Now, the focus is on continuing to recover fully from my crash in Switzerland in preparation for my home GP in two weeks.”
Calvin Vlaanderen – P5
“The first race today was really muddy. Early on I was able to make a lot of quick passes but it was tough with the conditions. Race Two was a lot better though. My start was much better and then when Romain Febvre fell, I led for a bit, which was nice. I settled into a solid pace and ended up third, so overall it’s been a positive weekend. The track was tricky but I felt good on the bike so now it’s on to France in a couple of weeks.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P6
“Getting better and better. P6, and the next step is P5 and then the podium. The weather didn’t help today and we’ve been unlucky with the mud in the last two rounds but I’m already looking forward to the next GP. I’m excited. This was not a great Grand Prix but also not a bad one because we’re racing the best riders in the premier class. From where we are coming from, this is OK. We need to improve our starts to gain a bit more confidence then we should be immediately better.”
Pauls Jonass – P9
“I made life difficult for myself today with the crash at the start of race one and mistakes in race two. I came through quickly in the first moto but I just blew myself up and got arm pump after I got to eleventh so I just had to ride cautiously and stay there. I pulled out some good passes to sixth, with a gap to the guy behind, in the second race but then I had a small tip-over with two laps to go. I am disappointed with those mistakes, but on the positive side I was feeling good on the bike all weekend; the speed is there as I showed with P2 in Timed Practice and I was moving forward both motos so I aim to be battling for podiums soon.”
Jeremy Seewer – P11
“Another of those days where we could have gone home with a very positive result but didn’t quite manage to. I think we still made another step forward. Yesterday we struggled a bit with the track. It was again something new for us, and we had to adjust some things to get used to it to find out how the bike works in these conditions. In the first moto, I got a good start and was riding in second for 10 minutes, feeling confident, feeling good and not risking much. And then I just hit a square-edge bump, basically on a straight line, and it kicked me off big time. It was super unlucky. That incident destroyed my race, as the bike was completely bent and I had quite a tough hit. Then I had to just get through moto two, and it went well. Pulled a good start again, and I stayed there near the front and made no mistakes. I just rode solid – didn’t do anything crazy and still finished fifth. So yeah, that was very positive, and the speed was there today. We are getting there and making progress; I just can’t put it all together yet. On to France.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P15
“It’s a shame about the ending, as I was improving throughout the weekend. The first moto went well; there was a lot of mud, and I managed to bring it home without making too many errors. In the second, I got off to a quality start and rode really well for the first 25 minutes. Then, I started to feel tired, but I absolutely didn’t want to give up. I tried to hold on, but first I made a small mistake that cost me three positions. I then tried to recover but had a bad fall. Fortunately, I didn’t hurt myself, though I damaged the bike. The airbag saved me, and I managed to restart. My focus shifted to salvaging some points. Compared to last weekend, I noticed improvement. The feeling has gotten much better, but I still lack training time, so it will take a few more weeks to get back to my best shape.”
Jago Geerts – P16
“Yesterday was really good but today I had small crashes early on in both races. Nothing major, I just lost the front end both times and fell. Without them I think I would have been much closer to the front today, so it’s frustrating. But I’m happy with my win in the Qualifying Race yesterday and it shows that I have the speed.”
MXGP Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
33m41.734
|
2
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
+12.347
|
3
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
+16.019
|
4
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+20.726
|
5
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
+29.545
|
6
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
+34.519
|
7
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
+36.907
|
8
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
+38.739
|
9
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
+42.100
|
10
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
+44.360
|
11
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
+45.226
|
12
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
+50.576
|
13
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
+52.326
|
14
|
R. Van De Moosdijk
|
KTM
|
+55.543
|
15
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
+1m04.381
|
16
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
+1m20.368
|
17
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
+1m30.408
|
18
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
+1m40.207
|
19
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
+1m42.882
|
20
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
+1m44.412
|
21
|
A. Valentin
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
22
|
L. Bodega Gomez
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
23
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
10 Laps
MXGP Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
47
|
2
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
43
|
3
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
38
|
4
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
34
|
5
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
33
|
6
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
29
|
7
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
29
|
8
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
25
|
9
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
21
|
10
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
19
|
11
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
18
|
12
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
18
|
13
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
16
|
14
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
16
|
15
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
14
|
16
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
12
|
17
|
R. Van De Moosdijk
|
KTM
|
11
|
18
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
9
|
19
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
5
|
20
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
3
|
21
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
2
|
22
|
A. Valentin
|
Yam
|
0
|
23
|
L. Bodega Gomez
|
KTM
|
0
|
24
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
0
MXGP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
386
|
2
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
337
|
3
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
305
|
4
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
277
|
5
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
261
|
6
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
259
|
7
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
223
|
8
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
201
|
9
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
195
|
10
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
179
|
11
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
142
|
12
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
131
|
13
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
126
|
14
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
125
|
15
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
121
|
16
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
113
|
17
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
80
|
18
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
78
|
19
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
72
|
20
|
R. Van De Moosdijk
|
KTM
|
71
|
21
|
K. Brumann
|
Hus
|
50
|
22
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
49
|
23
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
35
|
24
|
M. Stauffer
|
KTM
|
23
|
25
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
22
|
26
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
21
|
27
|
N. Ludwig
|
KTM
|
19
|
28
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
13
|
29
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
10
|
30
|
A. Lupino
|
Duc
|
9
|
31
|
A. Tonus
|
Yam
|
8
|
32
|
C. Toendel
|
Hon
|
7
|
33
|
I. Monticelli
|
Kaw
|
6
|
34
|
F. dos Santos
|
Yam
|
5
|
35
|
C. Nickel
|
Hus
|
4
|
36
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
3
|
37
|
A. Forato
|
Hon
|
2
|
38
|
M. Evans
|
Hon
|
1
|
39
|
M. Scheu
|
Hus
|
1
|
40
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
1
MX2 Race One
After losing out to title rival De Wolf in Saturday’s Qualifying Race, Simon Laengenfelder was keen to show that he had good pace in the very wet conditions of morning Warm Up, with the fastest time in the session for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.
On a very wet circuit for MX2 race one, Qualifying Race winner Thibault Benistant shot to the front for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season, while the Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Camden McLellan veered around the outside of Laengenfelder in the third corner of the race to take second place.
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing man Liam Everts and the Honda HRC machine of Ferruccio Zanchi held fourth and fifth, but De Wolf was swiftly moving forward with a pass on the Italian. Then the reigning Champ put a stunning move between both Everts and Laengenfelder through a left-right corner combination to suddenly get up to third.
At the start of the first full lap, McLellan briefly stalled to drop back to fifth, giving De Wolf a clear run at leader Benistant. Even better for the red plate holder was that Laengenfelder, having already dropped to seventh behind Adamo, then crashed awkwardly to drop himself even further down the order.
The Champ took the lead on the second lap and controlled the race from the front, while his teammate briefly passed Benistant for second, but the Frenchman took it back immediately.
Laengenfelder did all he could in treacherous conditions to limit the damage, and managed to work through to eighth at the flag with late passes on Valerio Lata, who took ninth for Honda HRC, and Mathis Valin who was tenth for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2. McLellan’s stall broke his rhythm, and he was also subject to a late pass by Sacha Coenen for sixth.
The Italians of Zanchi and Adamo brought it home in fourth and fifth, the best result for the Honda man since his first race win at Cozar in March.
Everts was able to pass Benistant for second on the uphill waves at the end of lap nine, and although the final gap of just 1.638 seconds between the teammates would indicate that it was close, the Dutchman never looked like relinquishing his first race victory since Sardegna, over a month ago.
MX2 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
34:41.232
|
2
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+1.638
|
3
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
+15.171
|
4
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
+38.306
|
5
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+42.941
|
6
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+50.569
|
7
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+56.244
|
8
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
+1m23.628
|
9
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
+1m28.925
|
10
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
+1m30.926
|
11
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+1m31.505
|
12
|
J. Mikula
|
TM
|
+1m32.217
|
13
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
+1m37.255
|
14
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
21
|
R. Bicalho
|
KTM
|
3 Laps
|
22
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
7 Laps
|
23
|
S. Nilsson
|
Tri
|
11 Laps
|
24
|
U. Larranaga
|
Yam
|
14 Laps
MX2 Race Two
Things weren’t so in control at the start of the much drier second race, however, as De Wolf tangled with Benistant out of the gate and entered the first corner at the back of the pack. This left start king Sacha Coenen to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, giving him a chance to uncork his obvious speed and try to pull away immediately at the front.
He was helped by an unfortunate mistake for Zanchi, who had started second and held off the attentions of Laengenfelder and Adamo, who would have been keen to capitalise on De Wolf’s misfortunes to help their Championship hopes.
Zanchi crashed to the edge of a downhill landing area, and the young Italian had to battle back to an eventual tenth, just behind Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilots Karlis Reisulis in ninth and Rick Elzinga in eighth.
There were also crashes for home heroes David Braceras, down from sixth on his JM Racing Honda, and Monster Energy Triumph Racing teamster Guillem Farres, who was to finish as the top Spaniard in MX2 with 12th overall, although Oriol Oliver was the best of the local contingent in race two with 11th for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.
As Coenen streaked away to a nine-second lead, Adamo passed Laengenfelder for second on lap four, as De Wolf’s charge was held up for eight laps by the valiant Elzinga. The Dutchman on the Yamaha eventually yielded and would take ninth overall ahead of Lata. De Wolf was then uncorked, quickly catching and passing McLellan, who would take eighth overall with 7-7 finishes.
Everts had also been unable to get past a Yamaha, as Benistant kept him back for the entire race, although De Wolf was able to get past both of them in a stunning display of comeback riding with three laps to go.
By that time Coenen had dropped the bike in a tight left hander, and Adamo accepted the gift of a fourth GP race win of 2025 gratefully, just as Sacha was remounting. Laengenfelder’s third place put him sixth overall ahead of Zanchi, while Benistant claimed fifth overall behind Everts.
De Wolf’s brilliant fight-back took the GP win from Adamo and Coenen, and he pulled away in the standings to a 15-point gap over Laengenfelder, with Adamo still just six further back of the German. With the two hard-pack circuits of Ernée and Teutschenthal coming up, the KTM riders will be out for swift revenge as we approach the halfway point of the season.
Kay de Wolf – P1
“The first moto was pretty easy – I got into second position early on in the race. I waited a bit before I passed Thibault, and then I led the rest of the race. Liam was pushing me towards the end – he did a great job there. In the second moto, I don’t really know what happened at the start; I just banged bars with other riders at the start, and that basically dropped me to last. I just tried to work my way up and kept pushing to the end – and it paid off! In the last three laps I made four more passes, so that was a crazy second moto! I want to thank the team and everybody around me – my girlfriend, my family, everybody supporting me at home – I really appreciate it!”
Andrea Adamo – P2
“Two completely different races. One was very muddy and when I did the sighting lap I saw there were many ruts from the European Championship races but they were full of water. The start was demanding, and I didn’t have the best one. I had to capitalize on what I could manage. My day was decent, and I won the second moto on a drier track. Good to win…but also not the best weekend. I’m happy that I’m competitive more or less each weekend but I need to be more regular because the rest of these guys are fast.”
Sacha Coenen – P3
“I felt pretty good this weekend on the bike and the track and we showed good speed. I had a bad start in the first moto but did well to come through to sixth. Holeshot and leading for most of the second race but then I just lost the front! 2nd…it’s better than last week. We’re improving.”
Liam Everts – P4
“Overall, there were positives to take from the weekend. I really wanted to be on the podium again, especially after how strong I felt in the first race. The second moto just didn’t go to plan – a small mistake in those conditions makes a big difference. Still, I gave everything I had, and I’m proud of how we kept pushing as a team. We’ll take the lessons and come back swinging in France.”
Thibault Benistant – P5
“This weekend was probably the best weekend of my season so far as I had good results in all three races. It was a shame to miss the overall podium today and it’s partly my fault because I wasn’t always looking at the pit board to know the points situation. If I knew I needed to make a pass then I’d have taken some risks for sure. But overall, my speed is good and so is my fitness, so I think I’ll have some even better results as the season continues.”
Simon Laengenfelder – P6
“Difficult weekend. Another mudder! It’s so difficult to stay consistent in those types of races. I had a crash in the first moto that cost me a lot of positions because it was in the first few laps but I could manage to finish 8th. In the second race I had a better start and stayed at the front. Finishing 3rd was not enough for a podium or a top five but I took some points. Now I’m hoping to rebound in France.”
Ferruccio Zanchi – P7
“Overall, I should be happy with my performance, but I know I left a possible podium visit on the table after crashing in that second moto. The first race I got a good start and rode in fourth the whole race. I stayed consistent and didn’t let the pressure from behind phase me. In the second moto, I got an even better start and was in second position and feeling really good, but made a mistake coming into one of the 180s on a choppy section of the track. I remounted down in 14th and did make it up to 10th but I know I could have stayed with those guys up front and really fought for a podium. So yes, a disappointment, but still an improvement on previous rounds, which I guess I have to be happy about.”
Camden McLellan – P8
“That’s the Spanish GP wrapped up. It’s been an up and down weekend for me. My speed was good all weekend, on Saturday when the track was dry, and today when it was pretty muddy. In the first moto today I started up front but I just made too many mistakes. It was the same in race two as well, so if I can eliminate these mistakes, I know I can be fighting for the podium again.”
Rick Elzinga – P9
“This weekend was frustrating. On Saturday, I had really good speed but I struggled to ride the same way on Sunday and couldn’t flow around the track. The first race wasn’t ideal with the weather, and I had a bad start. I also stopped for goggles, so it wasn’t the best race for me. The second race was much better, and now it’s a case of putting all the pieces of the puzzle together on race day.”
Valerio Lata – P10
“A weekend to forget really as I never really felt comfortable around the track. The rain certainly didn’t help things but I know I need to improve in this weather because being outside the top 10 isn’t good enough. Now we have a weekend off, so I will work hard to get better and come into Ernee looking to get back to fighting for the top five positions.”
Guillem Farres – P12
“It’s been a difficult weekend for me. The rain made things tough, but crashes didn’t help with my results either. I didn’t get the best of starts in race one but pulled through to eighth, but then I crashed on the final lap and ended up 11th. I managed to get a good start in race two, but then a few issues on lap one pushed me back. I then crashed and was way back in the pack. It was tough to pass here and I could only get back to 15th at the end.”
Mathis Valin – P15
“It was a difficult weekend – one to forget – but everyone has a bad day during a long season. Normally I am good in the mud but this weekend was simply not for me. I was riding well the last fifteen minutes of race one but the second moto was nothing. Now we go back to the team base to analyse it and see what we have to work on.”
Karlis Reisulis – P16
“Race one was going well and I felt good despite the muddy conditions. Unfortunately, I had a bike issue, which ended my race. Because of my Qualifying Race result I didn’t have the best gate pick for today but I made it work in Race Two. My feeling on the bike was good and I felt strong at the end. So that’s encouraging for the upcoming races.”
MX2 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
34:30.697
|
2
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+2.191
|
3
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
+3.808
|
4
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
+6.977
|
5
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
+7.679
|
6
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+10.181
|
7
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+11.098
|
8
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
+25.719
|
9
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+1m01.969
|
10
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
+1m03.194
|
11
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
+1m09.420
|
12
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
+1m27.635
|
13
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
+1m31.343
|
14
|
J. Mikula
|
TM
|
+1m33.109
|
15
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+1m34.355
|
16
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
+1m36.372
|
17
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
+1m55.781
|
18
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
S. Nilsson
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
22
|
R. Bicalho
|
KTM
|
6 Laps
|
23
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
17 Laps
MX2 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
43
|
2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
41
|
3
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
37
|
4
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
37
|
5
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
36
|
6
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
33
|
7
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
29
|
8
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
28
|
9
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
21
|
10
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
21
|
11
|
J. Mikula
|
TM
|
16
|
12
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
16
|
13
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
15
|
14
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
15
|
15
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
14
|
16
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
12
|
17
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
11
|
18
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
8
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
4
|
20
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
3
|
21
|
S. Nilsson
|
Tri
|
1
|
22
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
1
|
23
|
R. Bicalho
|
KTM
|
0
|
24
|
U. Larranaga
|
Yam
|
0
MX2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
380
|
2
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
365
|
3
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
359
|
4
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
313
|
5
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
271
|
6
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
264
|
7
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
241
|
8
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
203
|
9
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
196
|
10
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
182
|
11
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
164
|
12
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
151
|
13
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
138
|
14
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
119
|
15
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
118
|
16
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
115
|
17
|
J. Mikula
|
TM
|
101
|
18
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
92
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
43
|
20
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
36
|
21
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
24
|
22
|
S. Soulimani
|
TM
|
19
|
23
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
14
|
24
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
14
|
25
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
11
|
26
|
S. Nilsson
|
Tri
|
10
|
27
|
J. Walvoort
|
KTM
|
7
|
28
|
M. Rossi
|
KTM
|
6
|
29
|
M. Silva
|
Yam
|
4
|
30
|
B. Pergel
|
KTM
|
3
|
31
|
J. Pietre
|
Yam
|
2
|
32
|
B. Pascual
|
Hon
|
2
|
33
|
F. Olsson
|
KTM
|
2
|
34
|
P. Piroli
|
Yam
|
1
EMX250 Race One
The opening EMX250 race on Saturday at round six of the European Championship in Lugo, Spain, saw a clinical performance from Janis Reisulis, who delivered a flag-to-flag victory in tough conditions after an initial red flag restart.
When the gate dropped for the second time, Reisulis launched perfectly from the inside and took the holeshot, never relinquishing the lead for the entire 16-lap contest. Fantic Factory Racing EMX250’s Simone Mancini was quick to slot into second and maintained his composure to secure the runner-up position.
Behind them, August Frisk showed great pace. Initially starting fourth, he advanced into third by lap four and remained there to round out the podium. Noel Zanocz had a strong opening in third, but brake issues mid-race saw him slip down the order. He battled back to finish fifth, just behind Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens, who executed a strong pass on Zanocz on lap 14 to claim fourth.
Nico Greutmann maintained a consistent pace throughout the race to take sixth, holding off Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors’s Gyan Doensen, who had stayed consistently into the top 10 to secure seventh.
Further back, Spanish hopes were hampered as Francisco Garcia from Venum BUD RACING Kawasaki was forced to retire on lap six, which was a disappointing ending to race 1 for the local rider in front of the home crowd.
Instead, it was Adrià Monné and Salvador Pérez from the RFME Spain National Team who carried the Spanish flag into the points, finishing 11th and 14th respectively after measured rides.
Reisulis’s dominance was clear: from holeshot to checkered flag, he held P1 every lap and crossed the line with a margin of over seven seconds. The Latvian further cemented his place as the title favourite with such commanding form before the deciding race 2.
EMX250 Race Two
Reisulis made no mistakes again on Sunday. Despite a deep and rain-saturated circuit, he rocketed out of the gate and quickly passed early leader Paolo Maschio on the opening lap. A swift triple overtakes on the first lap saw him move from fourth to first in a matter of corners, immediately pulling away from the pack.
Behind him, Doensen, Monné, and Zanocz jostled for position in the early laps. Doensen momentarily held second before a charging Zanocz blasted around the outside on lap 3 to take the position. The Hungarian, however, could not hold off a relentless charge from Greutmann, who was surgically precise in the middle stages of the race.
Greutmann’s late-race pace was unmatched, cutting down time on Zanocz before executing a clean pass for second. With Reisulis managing his race from the front, the Swiss rider secured the second step of the overall podium.
Zanocz, consistent across both races, was rewarded with third overall despite overcoming brake issues in the first race. Meanwhile, Mancini who had finished second in Race 1, was set for a top-three overall until disaster struck late in Race 2. While running fifth for second overall, rider’s bike stalled on the final lap, leaving him stranded and ultimately classified 16th.
Elsewhere, Spanish fans had reason to cheer as Garcia rebounded from a Race 1 DNF to finish fifth in Race 2. His countryman Monné battled into the top ten again, finishing 10th despite a mid-race tip-over.
Four riders, including Owens and Frisk, were disqualified for receiving outside assistance, underlining how punishing the conditions were throughout the weekend.
Reisulis’ double win in Lugo tightens his grip on the red plate with a dominant 50-point haul. Greutmann’s performance vaults him to sixth in the standings, while Zanocz and Doensen solidify their place among the lead contenders. Mancini’s heartbreak in Race 2 could prove costly in what remains a tightly contested championship race.
As the EMX250 paddock heads towards the next stop in Ernée, France, the field knows that consistency and resilience, in any weather, will be the key to championship glory.
Janis Reisulis
“It was a good weekend but actually in this second race it wasn’t so easy to focus because I had a really, really bad sleep last night, but I’m from Latvia, so it’s okay! I’m starting to feel like I’m becoming more professional in my head: not making many mistakes, getting good starts, and extending the championship lead like I need to. Just a big thanks to the whole Yamaha squad and my family. See you in France!”
EMX250 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
28m51.671
|
2
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
+7.604
|
3
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
+9.691
|
4
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
+13.300
|
5
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
+15.245
|
6
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+18.214
|
7
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
+27.339
|
8
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
+33.783
|
9
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
+36.543
|
10
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
+37.111
|
11
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
+37.920
|
12
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
+45.063
|
13
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+46.986
|
14
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
+47.646
|
15
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+53.975
|
16
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
+55.699
|
17
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
+57.131
|
18
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
+58.143
|
19
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
+58.608
|
20
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
+1m00.866
|
21
|
A. Petit
|
Yam
|
+1m08.119
|
22
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
+1m09.293
|
23
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
+1m13.556
|
24
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
+1m14.088
|
25
|
M. Bennati
|
Hus
|
+1m14.220
|
26
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
+1m15.950
|
27
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
+1m24.449
|
28
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
+1m25.298
|
29
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
+1m39.182
|
30
|
G. Albisua
|
Gas
|
+1m40.099
|
31
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
V. Vazquez
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
L. Aglietti
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
J. Davies
|
Fan
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
T. Lodi
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
10 Laps
|
38
|
D. Castanondo
|
Tri
|
10 Laps
|
39
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
11 Laps
EMX250 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|29m06.616
|
2
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|+0:05.596
|
3
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
+6.692
|
4
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
+21.148
|
5
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+26.002
|
6
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
+54.822
|
7
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+55.534
|
8
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
+1m13.263
|
9
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
+1m15.599
|
10
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
+1m28.401
|
11
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
+1m45.476
|
12
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
+1m48.386
|
13
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
+1m53.077
|
14
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+2m00.899
|
15
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
+2m06.742
|
16
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
G. Albisua
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
M. Bennati
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
28
|
T. Lodi
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
29
|
L. Aglietti
|
Hus
|
3 Laps
|
30
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
4 Laps
|
31
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
6 Laps
|
32
|
V. Vazquez
|
KTM
|
7 Laps
|
33
|
J. Davies
|
Fan
|
8 Laps
|
34
|
D. Castanondo
|
Tri
|
13 Laps
EMX250 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
50
|
2
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
37
|
3
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
36
|
4
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
32
|
5
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
27
|
6
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
25
|
7
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
24
|
8
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
21
|
9
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
20
|
10
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
20
|
11
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
20
|
12
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
18
|
13
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
16
|
14
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
15
|
15
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
15
|
16
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
14
|
17
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
11
|
18
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
9
|
19
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
8
|
20
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
7
|
21
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
4
|
22
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
4
|
23
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
3
|
24
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
3
|
25
|
G. Albisua
|
Gas
|
2
|
26
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
1
|
27
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
0
|
28
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
0
|
29
|
M. Bennati
|
Hus
|
0
|
30
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
0
|
31
|
T. Lodi
|
Kaw
|
0
|
32
|
L. Aglietti
|
Hus
|
0
|
33
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
0
|
34
|
V. Vazquez
|
KTM
|
0
|
35
|
J. Davies
|
Fan
|
0
|
36
|
D. Castanondo
|
Tri
|
0
|
37
|
A. Petit
|
Yam
|
0
|
38
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
0
|
39
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
0
EMX250 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
226
|
2
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
200
|
3
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
178
|
4
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
147
|
5
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
137
|
6
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
136
|
7
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
133
|
8
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
131
|
9
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
122
|
10
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
115
|
11
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
111
|
12
|
A. Petit
|
Yam
|
109
|
13
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
88
|
14
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
82
|
15
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
69
|
16
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
67
|
17
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
65
|
18
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
53
|
19
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
51
|
20
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
51
|
21
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
48
|
22
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
46
|
23
|
I. Van Erp
|
Yam
|
38
|
24
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
38
|
25
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
35
|
26
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
30
|
27
|
M. Werner
|
KTM
|
25
|
28
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
22
|
29
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
22
|
30
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
19
|
31
|
L. Rudolph
|
KTM
|
15
|
32
|
M. Carreras
|
Hon
|
13
|
33
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
9
|
34
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
9
|
35
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
7
|
36
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
3
|
37
|
G. Albisua
|
Gas
|
2
WMX Race One
Round 2 of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship got underway in compelling fashion in Lugo, Spain, with Daniela Guillen claiming an emphatic first race win of the season in front of an electrified home crowd.
As the gate dropped on a rutted and technical circuit, it was Lynn Valk from Van Venrooy KTM Racing who grabbed the holeshot and led the field through the opening lap. Kiara Fontanesi quickly slotted into second after an early move on Shana van der Vlist, while local favourite Guillen settled into fourth. Lotte Van Drunen didn’t start very well and passed the first lap in 8th.
Incidents followed early as SYE Racing Team’s Larissa Papenmeier and Martine Hughes both went down, with Hughes suffering a second fall one lap later. Meanwhile, Valk remained composed at the front, with Fontanesi and Guillen applying increasing pressure.
By lap 5, Guillen made a decisive pass on Fontanesi for second and, just two laps later, swept into the lead with a powerful move on Valk, igniting a massive roar from the Spanish fans. From that moment, she never looked back. Guillen consistently strong laps and maintained a steady gap to the chasing pack.
Fontanesi continued to ride strongly and was rewarded on lap 11 when she overtook Valk for second. Behind them, Amandine Verstappen and Van Drunen settled into fourth and fifth respectively, battling closely through the second half of the race.
Van Drunen, who entered Lugo with the red plate as championship leader, had to work hard in the early laps after a cautious start in the treacherous conditions. Despite briefly dropping back, she recovered with determination, keeping her pace steady and consistent. The Dutch teenager showed maturity beyond her years by managing her race carefully, avoiding major mistakes, and ultimately crossing the line in fifth place.
KL Racing Team’s Malou Jakobsen ran in sixth for much of the race, making gains when van Drunen slipped briefly, though van Drunen’s late-race pace allowed her to retake the position.
Elsewhere, Sara Andersen unfortunately crashed from sixth place and needed assistance, though she did manage to collect two championship points. Shana van der Vlist, after an early incident, recovered to finish 18th.
At the front, Guillen crossed the line 3.3 seconds clear of Fontanesi and nearly seven seconds ahead of Valk. It was a poised and commanding performance from the Spaniard, who headed into Sunday’s second race with confidence and momentum on her side.
WMX Race Two
Sunday’s race brought fresh challenges and yet more unpredictable turns. With standing water on the circuit and a rain-soaked surface, it was Van der Vlist who led out of the gate, claiming the holeshot. Fontanesi quickly established herself in second, with Papenmeier slotting into third and red plate holder Van Drunen in fifth.
Guillen, however, had a difficult start, initially buried in the pack. But the Spanish sensation launched an immediate recovery, passing Van Drunen, then Verstappen, and by lap 3, overtaking Papenmeier to take third. Meanwhile, Fontanesi applied relentless pressure on Van der Vlist and took over the lead with a brilliant move just as rain began to intensify again.
By lap 5, Guillen comtinued to push to take over the second place as she brush pasted Van der Vlist to chase after the lead. The Spanish rider managed to get aas close as 3 seconds behind Fontanesi but the Italian managed to pull clear once more.
The track became increasingly difficult, and just as Guillen closed the gap to within three seconds of Fontanesi again, disaster struck. A sudden stall saw her drop from second to fifth on lap 8 of 11. She regrouped once more, overtaking Valk and Van der Vlist to recover to third, but the chance of the overall win had slipped away.
Up front, Fontanesi remained unfazed. The Italian legend posted the fastest lap of the race and rode with precision and experience to seal her first race win since 2021. Van Drunen, meanwhile, stayed calm and focused to finish second, salvaging vital championship points despite not quite having the pace of the leaders.
Fontanesi’s emotional return to the top step of the podium four years after her last victory was a powerful statement in the title race. Meanwhile, Van Drunen retains the red plate thanks to two smart and consistent rides, while Guillen continues to show speed and spirit as the championship will head to Germany for Round 3.
Kiara Fontanesi
“It feels unbelievable—am I really winning a GP again? Everyone keeps saying the younger girls are faster, and sure, they are improving, but I always believed in my potential. Yesterday I saw I had the speed, and today I managed a tough race without mistakes. When I crossed the line, I couldn’t believe it was over. I can’t wait to get home and hug my girls.”
WMX Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Guillen
|
Gas
|
24m35.288
|
2
|
K. Fontanesi
|
Gas
|
+3.355
|
3
|
L. Valk
|
KTM
|
+6.995
|
4
|
A. Verstappen
|
Yam
|
+11.421
|
5
|
L. Van Drunen
|
Yam
|
+14.093
|
6
|
M. Jakobsen
|
KTM
|
+48.357
|
7
|
A. Franzoni
|
Hon
|
+55.097
|
8
|
L. Papenmeier
|
Hon
|
+56.629
|
9
|
D. Gelissen
|
Yam
|
+1m08.133
|
10
|
L. Barker
|
KTM
|
+1m16.961
|
11
|
M. Seleboe
|
Fan
|
+1m21.463
|
12
|
M. Hughes
|
Kaw
|
+1m26.315
|
13
|
A. Massury
|
KTM
|
+1m29.797
|
14
|
J. Sanchez
|
Gas
|
+1m32.955
|
15
|
T. Bäckström
|
Gas
|
+1m33.034
|
16
|
V. Germond
|
KTM
|
+1m42.725
|
17
|
L. Raunkjaer
|
Hon
|
+1m42.915
|
18
|
S. van der Vlist
|
Yam
|
+1m53.618
|
19
|
S. Andersen
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
A. Skudutyte
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
E. Kapsamer
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
B. Aagaard Andersen
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
F. Hoppe
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
G. Franchi
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
A. Cepelakova
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
A. Simons
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
C. Gomez Fernandez
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
E. Talucci
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
A. Goggel
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
N. Rosado
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
L. Chaput
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
W. Kupczyk
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
A. Gonzalez
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
34
|
C. De juan
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
WMX Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Fontanesi
|
Gas
|
27m10.256
|
2
|
L. Van Drunen
|
Yam
|
+14.031
|
3
|
D. Guillen
|
Gas
|
+21.365
|
4
|
L. Valk
|
KTM
|
+34.819
|
5
|
S. van der Vlist
|
Yam
|
+44.452
|
6
|
L. Papenmeier
|
Hon
|
+49.257
|
7
|
D. Gelissen
|
Yam
|
+56.638
|
8
|
A. Franzoni
|
Hon
|
+1m18.480
|
9
|
L. Barker
|
KTM
|
+1m22.347
|
10
|
M. Hughes
|
Kaw
|
+1m35.107
|
11
|
A. Verstappen
|
Yam
|
+1m59.675
|
12
|
T. Bäckström
|
Gas
|
+3m04.821
|
13
|
M. Jakobsen
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
M. Seleboe
|
Fan
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
A. Skudutyte
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
A. Simons
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
G. Franchi
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Sanchez
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
A. Cepelakova
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
F. Hoppe
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
A. Massury
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
L. Raunkjaer
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
V. Germond
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
B. Aagaard Andersen
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
E. Kapsamer
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
A. Goggel
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
L. Chaput
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
W. Kupczyk
|
Tri
|
2 Laps
|
29
|
E. Talucci
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
30
|
N. Rosado
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
31
|
C. Gomez Fernandez
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
32
|
C. De juan
|
Hon
|
3 Laps
|
33
|
A. Gonzalez
|
Kaw
|
3 Laps
WMX Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Fontanesi
|
Gas
|
47
|
2
|
D. Guillen
|
Gas
|
45
|
3
|
L. Van Drunen
|
Yam
|
38
|
4
|
L. Valk
|
KTM
|
38
|
5
|
L. Papenmeier
|
Hon
|
28
|
6
|
A. Verstappen
|
Yam
|
28
|
7
|
A. Franzoni
|
Hon
|
27
|
8
|
D. Gelissen
|
Yam
|
26
|
9
|
L. Barker
|
KTM
|
23
|
10
|
M. Jakobsen
|
KTM
|
23
|
11
|
M. Hughes
|
Kaw
|
20
|
12
|
S. van der Vlist
|
Yam
|
19
|
13
|
M. Seleboe
|
Fan
|
17
|
14
|
T. Bäckström
|
Gas
|
15
|
15
|
J. Sanchez
|
Gas
|
10
|
16
|
A. Massury
|
KTM
|
8
|
17
|
A. Skudutyte
|
KTM
|
7
|
18
|
A. Simons
|
Tri
|
5
|
19
|
V. Germond
|
KTM
|
5
|
20
|
G. Franchi
|
Hon
|
4
|
21
|
L. Raunkjaer
|
Hon
|
4
|
22
|
A. Cepelakova
|
Yam
|
2
|
23
|
S. Andersen
|
Yam
|
2
|
24
|
F. Hoppe
|
Tri
|
1
|
25
|
B. Aagaard Andersen
|
Gas
|
0
|
26
|
E. Kapsamer
|
Gas
|
0
|
27
|
A. Goggel
|
Hus
|
0
|
28
|
L. Chaput
|
Kaw
|
0
|
29
|
W. Kupczyk
|
Tri
|
0
|
30
|
E. Talucci
|
Yam
|
0
|
31
|
N. Rosado
|
Hon
|
0
|
32
|
C. Gomez Fernandez
|
Yam
|
0
|
33
|
C. De juan
|
Hon
|
0
|
34
|
A. Gonzalez
|
Kaw
|
0
WMX Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
L. Van Drunen
|
Yam
|
88
|
2
|
K. Fontanesi
|
Gas
|
80
|
3
|
L. Valk
|
KTM
|
80
|
4
|
D. Guillen
|
Gas
|
72
|
5
|
S. van der Vlist
|
Yam
|
61
|
6
|
A. Verstappen
|
Yam
|
55
|
7
|
L. Papenmeier
|
Hon
|
52
|
8
|
D. Gelissen
|
Yam
|
50
|
9
|
M. Hughes
|
Kaw
|
49
|
10
|
A. Franzoni
|
Hon
|
42
|
11
|
M. Jakobsen
|
KTM
|
39
|
12
|
S. Andersen
|
Yam
|
36
|
13
|
M. Seleboe
|
Fan
|
32
|
14
|
T. Bäckström
|
Gas
|
31
|
15
|
L. Barker
|
KTM
|
29
|
16
|
A. Simons
|
Tri
|
21
|
17
|
F. Hoppe
|
Tri
|
13
|
18
|
J. Sanchez
|
Gas
|
10
|
19
|
A. Skudutyte
|
KTM
|
9
|
20
|
A. Massury
|
KTM
|
8
|
21
|
G. Montini
|
Hon
|
6
|
22
|
V. Germond
|
KTM
|
5
|
23
|
E. Kapsamer
|
Gas
|
4
|
24
|
L. Raunkjaer
|
Hon
|
4
|
25
|
G. Franchi
|
Hon
|
4
|
26
|
A. Cepelakova
|
Yam
|
2
|
27
|
E. Andersson Lof
|
Gas
|
2