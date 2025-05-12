2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Eight – MXGP of Spain

Lugo – Circuito Municipa Jorge Prado

After a relatively dry Saturday at the Circuito Municipal Jorge Prado, the rains arrived for race day, with an early downpour that made conditions incredibly difficult for everyone involved at the MXGP of Spain. We did see sunshine later in the day, and the two Championship leaders showed why they are holding the red plates hard-fought, overall victories in their respective classes.

Romain Febvre took his first ever GP victory in Spain – his 11th attempt – with a 1-2 card for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, although a second race crash left him with a lot of work to do as Lucas Coenen won race two and took second overall for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. There was joy for the Spanish fans as Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez bounced back from a rough Saturday to claim third overall on the podium for the second week running!

The MX2 class saw overall victory for Kay de Wolf, in a similar fashion to Febvre’s day with a convincing first race win, then a battling second race to clinch the overall win for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing with a fourth-place finish. Andrea Adamo won race two to secure second overall, with fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Sacha Coenen earning his first podium finish since the opening round with 6-2 results.

A mid-grid gate crash cost Jake Cannon as he tangled with other riders at the tight first turn to start well outside the top-twenty in each moto; the Australian teenager salvaged thirteenth- and fourteenth-placed finishes.

The weekend also marked round six of the FIM Europe EMX250 European Championship and Janis Martins Reisulis was in a league of his own, executing a flawless 1-1 performance that saw him lead every lap of both races, extending his championship advantage in emphatic fashion.

The second round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship saw a resurgent MX Fontaracing’s Kiara Fontanesi returned to winning ways after a four-year wait, sealing her 21st career Grand Prix victory.

2025 MXGP of Spain Video Highlights

MXGP Race One

As with the two practice sessions on Saturday, Febvre set the best time in the morning Warm-Up ahead of Jeffrey Herlings on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine, and another Dutchman, Glenn Coldenhoff of Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.

Febvre showed his intent immediately in the opening race, held on a drying circuit as the rain had finally come to a stop during the earlier first MX2 race. Firing the Kawasaki into the first turn to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season as Coldenhoff ran wide, he had the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX-Team machine of Jeremy Seewer for close company, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teammates Maxime Renaux and Jago Geerts also nudging past Coldenhoff into third and fourth!

Sadly for Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Geerts, he ran wide into some deep mud at the edge of the track and dropped down the order for an eventual finish of 15th. Febvre’s teammate Pauls Jonass had already dropped his Kawasaki in the first corner, and had to fight back to an eventual eleventh.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Coenen were running fourth and fifth until lap three, when Seewer had the first of many crashes that would drop him to 19th at the end of the race with a battered machine! It was a case of trying to stay upright on the tricky surface that didn’t leave many passing options, but further back Seewer’s teammate Mattia Guadagnini claimed tenth behind a spirited ride from JM Racing Honda’s Brent van Doninck, his first top ten finish of the year.

Herlings was moving forward through the race to take seventh from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Calvin Vlaanderen, while Fantic Factory Racing MXGP teammates Coldenhoff and Andrea Bonacorsi held fifth and sixth from lap six onwards.

Try as he might, Coenen couldn’t get onto terms with Fernandez for third, and Renaux only closed to within four seconds of Febvre for the lead as the Kawasaki man saw it home safely in the final laps.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Febvre Kaw 33m41.734 2 M. Renaux Yam +4.151 3 R. Fernandez Hon +9.823 4 L. Coenen KTM +20.474 5 G. Coldenhoff Fan +29.809 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan +38.429 7 J. Herlings KTM +40.532 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam +54.326 9 B. Van doninck Hon +1m03.162 10 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m05.728 11 P. Jonass Kaw +1m10.414 12 B. Watson Bet +1m11.638 13 B. Bogers Fan +1m28.648 14 A. Sterry KTM +1m35.785 15 J. Geerts Yam +1m36.565 16 K. Horgmo Hon +1m51.220 17 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 1 Lap 18 J. Pancar KTM 1 Lap 19 J. Seewer Duc 1 Lap 20 J. Gilbert Hon 1 Lap 21 T. Koch Bet 1 Lap 22 J. Adamson Hon 1 Lap 23 L. Bodega Gomez KTM 3 Laps 24 A. Valentin Yam 12 Laps

MXGP Race Two

With a much drier circuit for race two, it was a case of reset and repeat for the Frenchman as he blasted to another Fox Holeshot Award in race two, this time with Vlaanderen and Seewer disputing second ahead of Fernandez and Coenen. The Belgian teenager then pulled a stunning move around the outside of both Fernandez and Seewer on the opening lap to suddenly fire into third. Guadagnini and Geerts were also in the mix, then came a bizarre game of falling Frenchmen as first Renaux from sixth, and then Febvre from the lead, made costly mistakes to undo their good starts. Vlaanderen inherited the lead briefly, but on the final corner of the first full lap it was Coenen who made a forceful, slightly out of control move up the inside of the Yamaha man to take the lead, and at that time a possible Grand Prix winning position. Febvre remounted in seventh, then passed Geerts and Guadagnini on consecutive laps, before taking four laps to get around former teammate Seewer for fourth on lap seven. Geerts crashed again to end the race in fifteenth, and Guadagnini, under pressure from Jonass, Bonacorsi, and Herlings, dropped the Ducati in the waves to drop to ninth, but then a lap later had a violent crash exiting the first corner to leave him 18th, without a front fender, at the flag. Jonass then took his turn to drop the bike from sixth, which was taken up by Herlings to the finish ahead of Bonacorsi, and they would finish sixth and seventh overall as well, ahead of Coldenhoff who struggled to 12th in race two. Jonass would have to settle for ninth overall, ahead of the consistent Ben Watson, who claimed another top ten overall for MRT Racing Team Beta with 12-11 results. Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR rider Kevin Horgmo fought well to get to eighth in race two, and Seewer held on for fifth, but the most attention was on Febvre as he attacked home hero Fernandez for third, getting past on lap eleven, a move that put him back in control for the overall GP victory. A pass on Vlaanderen for second on lap 15 of 17 just limited the Championship damage by a further couple of points, but there was no catching Coenen out front. After a great Saturday for Yamaha, they would have to settle for fourth and fifth overall on Sunday for Renaux and Vlaanderen, with Fernandez’s 3-4 finishes enough to secure his second podium in succession, in each of his two closest GPs to home. Febvre’s 23rd career GP win puts him level with Clement Desalle and Alessandro Puzar in the all-time record books, and gives him a 49-point lead over Coenen in the Championship, as Lucas has now moved past the absent Tim Gajser, who sadly has no date on his return for Honda HRC. Febvre will continue to proudly wear the red plate to his home GP at Ernée in two weeks’ time. Romain Febvre – P1 “It was great to take the holeshot in both motos; it makes life so much easier. In the first moto I had good lines, could ride my own pace, take a good gap and managed the race from the front. But I had to stay calm and concentrated throughout the moto as there were so many square bumps and you could not see them under the mud. I took another holeshot in race two but then I made life difficult for myself. The downhill after the table-top was very sketchy with lots of mud and braking bumps so I wanted to change my line on the second lap; but I jumped too far to the middle, missed the line and fell. It was difficul to lift up the bike there and you always lose many positions if you fall during the first laps of a race. I found good solutions to make passes and came back to second; it was a really good ride. There are so many things to think about during a race and I didn’t realise at first that the overall was still on until I got the pitboard. I am so pleased to take the red plate to Ernee; the French GP is always special and I hear they have made some nice changes to the track too. I just hope we can finally have some good weather for us and for the fans; I will have special gear from J1 and I have also asked the Japanese for something nice on the bike.” Lucas Coenen – P2 “I needed a good start and almost had it in the second moto! I was a bit on the edge for the first lap but I got up to 3rd and then had to send-it to take the lead. Romain [Febvre] was really strong this weekend. I didn’t feel so great on the track. It was really slippery in some places and tough to pass, in the first moto especially. Anyway, I’m so happy. We had a really good gap in the second moto. We’re consistent and this is our third podium in a row. We need to keep on like this!” Ruben Fernandez – P3 “Last year I wasn’t able to race here in Lugo, which was a massive shame but this year I am very happy to get to stand on the podium and see all the friends, family and fans who came out to support me. It is a special feeling to do so at a home GP and now I want to keep getting up on the podiums more in the future. I actually would have liked a little bit more coming into the weekend, but the conditions weren’t easy and in the end, this was all I could manage, especially after yesterday. I really enjoyed the past couple of rounds, racing in Portugal and Spain and getting podiums in both, so let’s keep the feeling going.” Maxime Renaux – P4 “Fourth today. Second in Race One was a great start to today but then in Race Two I crashed on the first lap. It was difficult to come through then and in the end, I wasn’t too far from the overall podium. So, it’s been a bittersweet day, I guess. Now, the focus is on continuing to recover fully from my crash in Switzerland in preparation for my home GP in two weeks.” Calvin Vlaanderen – P5 “The first race today was really muddy. Early on I was able to make a lot of quick passes but it was tough with the conditions. Race Two was a lot better though. My start was much better and then when Romain Febvre fell, I led for a bit, which was nice. I settled into a solid pace and ended up third, so overall it’s been a positive weekend. The track was tricky but I felt good on the bike so now it’s on to France in a couple of weeks.” Jeffrey Herlings – P6 “Getting better and better. P6, and the next step is P5 and then the podium. The weather didn’t help today and we’ve been unlucky with the mud in the last two rounds but I’m already looking forward to the next GP. I’m excited. This was not a great Grand Prix but also not a bad one because we’re racing the best riders in the premier class. From where we are coming from, this is OK. We need to improve our starts to gain a bit more confidence then we should be immediately better.” Pauls Jonass – P9 “I made life difficult for myself today with the crash at the start of race one and mistakes in race two. I came through quickly in the first moto but I just blew myself up and got arm pump after I got to eleventh so I just had to ride cautiously and stay there. I pulled out some good passes to sixth, with a gap to the guy behind, in the second race but then I had a small tip-over with two laps to go. I am disappointed with those mistakes, but on the positive side I was feeling good on the bike all weekend; the speed is there as I showed with P2 in Timed Practice and I was moving forward both motos so I aim to be battling for podiums soon.” Jeremy Seewer – P11 “Another of those days where we could have gone home with a very positive result but didn’t quite manage to. I think we still made another step forward. Yesterday we struggled a bit with the track. It was again something new for us, and we had to adjust some things to get used to it to find out how the bike works in these conditions. In the first moto, I got a good start and was riding in second for 10 minutes, feeling confident, feeling good and not risking much. And then I just hit a square-edge bump, basically on a straight line, and it kicked me off big time. It was super unlucky. That incident destroyed my race, as the bike was completely bent and I had quite a tough hit. Then I had to just get through moto two, and it went well. Pulled a good start again, and I stayed there near the front and made no mistakes. I just rode solid – didn’t do anything crazy and still finished fifth. So yeah, that was very positive, and the speed was there today. We are getting there and making progress; I just can’t put it all together yet. On to France.” Mattia Guadagnini – P15 “It’s a shame about the ending, as I was improving throughout the weekend. The first moto went well; there was a lot of mud, and I managed to bring it home without making too many errors. In the second, I got off to a quality start and rode really well for the first 25 minutes. Then, I started to feel tired, but I absolutely didn’t want to give up. I tried to hold on, but first I made a small mistake that cost me three positions. I then tried to recover but had a bad fall. Fortunately, I didn’t hurt myself, though I damaged the bike. The airbag saved me, and I managed to restart. My focus shifted to salvaging some points. Compared to last weekend, I noticed improvement. The feeling has gotten much better, but I still lack training time, so it will take a few more weeks to get back to my best shape.” Jago Geerts – P16 “Yesterday was really good but today I had small crashes early on in both races. Nothing major, I just lost the front end both times and fell. Without them I think I would have been much closer to the front today, so it’s frustrating. But I’m happy with my win in the Qualifying Race yesterday and it shows that I have the speed.”

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Coenen KTM 33m41.734 2 R. Febvre Kaw +12.347 3 C. Vlaanderen Yam +16.019 4 R. Fernandez Hon +20.726 5 J. Seewer Duc +29.545 6 J. Herlings KTM +34.519 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan +36.907 8 K. Horgmo Hon +38.739 9 M. Renaux Yam +42.100 10 P. Jonass Kaw +44.360 11 B. Watson Bet +45.226 12 G. Coldenhoff Fan +50.576 13 B. Bogers Fan +52.326 14 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +55.543 15 J. Geerts Yam +1m04.381 16 T. Koch Bet +1m20.368 17 B. Van doninck Hon +1m30.408 18 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m40.207 19 A. Sterry KTM +1m42.882 20 J. Gilbert Hon +1m44.412 21 A. Valentin Yam 2 Laps 22 L. Bodega Gomez KTM 2 Laps 23 J. Pancar KTM 10 Laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 47 2 L. Coenen KTM 43 3 R. Fernandez Hon 38 4 M. Renaux Yam 34 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 33 6 J. Herlings KTM 29 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 29 8 G. Coldenhoff Fan 25 9 P. Jonass Kaw 21 10 B. Watson Bet 19 11 J. Seewer Duc 18 12 K. Horgmo Hon 18 13 B. Bogers Fan 16 14 B. Van doninck Hon 16 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 14 16 J. Geerts Yam 12 17 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 11 18 A. Sterry KTM 9 19 T. Koch Bet 5 20 J. Pancar KTM 3 21 J. Gilbert Hon 2 22 A. Valentin Yam 0 23 L. Bodega Gomez KTM 0 24 J. Adamson Hon 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 386 2 L. Coenen KTM 337 3 T. Gajser Hon 305 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 277 5 R. Fernandez Hon 261 6 M. Renaux Yam 259 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 223 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 201 9 K. Horgmo Hon 195 10 J. Seewer Duc 179 11 P. Jonass Kaw 142 12 B. Watson Bet 131 13 J. Herlings KTM 126 14 J. Geerts Yam 125 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 121 16 J. Pancar KTM 113 17 B. Bogers Fan 80 18 I. Gifting Yam 78 19 V. Guillod Yam 72 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 71 21 K. Brumann Hus 50 22 A. Sterry KTM 49 23 T. Koch Bet 35 24 M. Stauffer KTM 23 25 B. Van doninck Hon 22 26 J. Gilbert Hon 21 27 N. Ludwig KTM 19 28 M. Spies KTM 13 29 A. Cairoli Duc 10 30 A. Lupino Duc 9 31 A. Tonus Yam 8 32 C. Toendel Hon 7 33 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 34 F. dos Santos Yam 5 35 C. Nickel Hus 4 36 R. Pape Yam 3 37 A. Forato Hon 2 38 M. Evans Hon 1 39 M. Scheu Hus 1 40 J. Adamson Hon 1

MX2 Race One

After losing out to title rival De Wolf in Saturday’s Qualifying Race, Simon Laengenfelder was keen to show that he had good pace in the very wet conditions of morning Warm Up, with the fastest time in the session for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

On a very wet circuit for MX2 race one, Qualifying Race winner Thibault Benistant shot to the front for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season, while the Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Camden McLellan veered around the outside of Laengenfelder in the third corner of the race to take second place.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing man Liam Everts and the Honda HRC machine of Ferruccio Zanchi held fourth and fifth, but De Wolf was swiftly moving forward with a pass on the Italian. Then the reigning Champ put a stunning move between both Everts and Laengenfelder through a left-right corner combination to suddenly get up to third.

At the start of the first full lap, McLellan briefly stalled to drop back to fifth, giving De Wolf a clear run at leader Benistant. Even better for the red plate holder was that Laengenfelder, having already dropped to seventh behind Adamo, then crashed awkwardly to drop himself even further down the order.

The Champ took the lead on the second lap and controlled the race from the front, while his teammate briefly passed Benistant for second, but the Frenchman took it back immediately.

Laengenfelder did all he could in treacherous conditions to limit the damage, and managed to work through to eighth at the flag with late passes on Valerio Lata, who took ninth for Honda HRC, and Mathis Valin who was tenth for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2. McLellan’s stall broke his rhythm, and he was also subject to a late pass by Sacha Coenen for sixth.

The Italians of Zanchi and Adamo brought it home in fourth and fifth, the best result for the Honda man since his first race win at Cozar in March.

Everts was able to pass Benistant for second on the uphill waves at the end of lap nine, and although the final gap of just 1.638 seconds between the teammates would indicate that it was close, the Dutchman never looked like relinquishing his first race victory since Sardegna, over a month ago.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. de Wolf Hus 34:41.232 2 L. Everts Hus +1.638 3 T. Benistant Yam +15.171 4 F. Zanchi Hon +38.306 5 A. Adamo KTM +42.941 6 S. Coenen KTM +50.569 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri +56.244 8 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m23.628 9 V. Lata Hon +1m28.925 10 M. Valin Kaw +1m30.926 11 G. Farres Tri +1m31.505 12 J. Mikula TM +1m32.217 13 R. Elzinga Yam +1m37.255 14 M. Grau KTM 1 Lap 15 Q. Prugnieres KTM 1 Lap 16 O. Oliver KTM 1 Lap 17 D. Braceras Hon 1 Lap 18 C. Valk KTM 1 Lap 19 M. Smith KTM 1 Lap 20 N. Vennekens KTM 2 Laps 21 R. Bicalho KTM 3 Laps 22 K. Reisulis Yam 7 Laps 23 S. Nilsson Tri 11 Laps 24 U. Larranaga Yam 14 Laps

MX2 Race Two

Things weren’t so in control at the start of the much drier second race, however, as De Wolf tangled with Benistant out of the gate and entered the first corner at the back of the pack. This left start king Sacha Coenen to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, giving him a chance to uncork his obvious speed and try to pull away immediately at the front.

He was helped by an unfortunate mistake for Zanchi, who had started second and held off the attentions of Laengenfelder and Adamo, who would have been keen to capitalise on De Wolf’s misfortunes to help their Championship hopes.

Zanchi crashed to the edge of a downhill landing area, and the young Italian had to battle back to an eventual tenth, just behind Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilots Karlis Reisulis in ninth and Rick Elzinga in eighth.

There were also crashes for home heroes David Braceras, down from sixth on his JM Racing Honda, and Monster Energy Triumph Racing teamster Guillem Farres, who was to finish as the top Spaniard in MX2 with 12th overall, although Oriol Oliver was the best of the local contingent in race two with 11th for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.

As Coenen streaked away to a nine-second lead, Adamo passed Laengenfelder for second on lap four, as De Wolf’s charge was held up for eight laps by the valiant Elzinga. The Dutchman on the Yamaha eventually yielded and would take ninth overall ahead of Lata. De Wolf was then uncorked, quickly catching and passing McLellan, who would take eighth overall with 7-7 finishes.

Everts had also been unable to get past a Yamaha, as Benistant kept him back for the entire race, although De Wolf was able to get past both of them in a stunning display of comeback riding with three laps to go.

By that time Coenen had dropped the bike in a tight left hander, and Adamo accepted the gift of a fourth GP race win of 2025 gratefully, just as Sacha was remounting. Laengenfelder’s third place put him sixth overall ahead of Zanchi, while Benistant claimed fifth overall behind Everts.

De Wolf’s brilliant fight-back took the GP win from Adamo and Coenen, and he pulled away in the standings to a 15-point gap over Laengenfelder, with Adamo still just six further back of the German. With the two hard-pack circuits of Ernée and Teutschenthal coming up, the KTM riders will be out for swift revenge as we approach the halfway point of the season.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“The first moto was pretty easy – I got into second position early on in the race. I waited a bit before I passed Thibault, and then I led the rest of the race. Liam was pushing me towards the end – he did a great job there. In the second moto, I don’t really know what happened at the start; I just banged bars with other riders at the start, and that basically dropped me to last. I just tried to work my way up and kept pushing to the end – and it paid off! In the last three laps I made four more passes, so that was a crazy second moto! I want to thank the team and everybody around me – my girlfriend, my family, everybody supporting me at home – I really appreciate it!”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“Two completely different races. One was very muddy and when I did the sighting lap I saw there were many ruts from the European Championship races but they were full of water. The start was demanding, and I didn’t have the best one. I had to capitalize on what I could manage. My day was decent, and I won the second moto on a drier track. Good to win…but also not the best weekend. I’m happy that I’m competitive more or less each weekend but I need to be more regular because the rest of these guys are fast.”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“I felt pretty good this weekend on the bike and the track and we showed good speed. I had a bad start in the first moto but did well to come through to sixth. Holeshot and leading for most of the second race but then I just lost the front! 2nd…it’s better than last week. We’re improving.”

Liam Everts – P4

“Overall, there were positives to take from the weekend. I really wanted to be on the podium again, especially after how strong I felt in the first race. The second moto just didn’t go to plan – a small mistake in those conditions makes a big difference. Still, I gave everything I had, and I’m proud of how we kept pushing as a team. We’ll take the lessons and come back swinging in France.”

Thibault Benistant – P5

“This weekend was probably the best weekend of my season so far as I had good results in all three races. It was a shame to miss the overall podium today and it’s partly my fault because I wasn’t always looking at the pit board to know the points situation. If I knew I needed to make a pass then I’d have taken some risks for sure. But overall, my speed is good and so is my fitness, so I think I’ll have some even better results as the season continues.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P6

“Difficult weekend. Another mudder! It’s so difficult to stay consistent in those types of races. I had a crash in the first moto that cost me a lot of positions because it was in the first few laps but I could manage to finish 8th. In the second race I had a better start and stayed at the front. Finishing 3rd was not enough for a podium or a top five but I took some points. Now I’m hoping to rebound in France.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P7

“Overall, I should be happy with my performance, but I know I left a possible podium visit on the table after crashing in that second moto. The first race I got a good start and rode in fourth the whole race. I stayed consistent and didn’t let the pressure from behind phase me. In the second moto, I got an even better start and was in second position and feeling really good, but made a mistake coming into one of the 180s on a choppy section of the track. I remounted down in 14th and did make it up to 10th but I know I could have stayed with those guys up front and really fought for a podium. So yes, a disappointment, but still an improvement on previous rounds, which I guess I have to be happy about.”

Camden McLellan – P8

“That’s the Spanish GP wrapped up. It’s been an up and down weekend for me. My speed was good all weekend, on Saturday when the track was dry, and today when it was pretty muddy. In the first moto today I started up front but I just made too many mistakes. It was the same in race two as well, so if I can eliminate these mistakes, I know I can be fighting for the podium again.”

Rick Elzinga – P9

“This weekend was frustrating. On Saturday, I had really good speed but I struggled to ride the same way on Sunday and couldn’t flow around the track. The first race wasn’t ideal with the weather, and I had a bad start. I also stopped for goggles, so it wasn’t the best race for me. The second race was much better, and now it’s a case of putting all the pieces of the puzzle together on race day.”

Valerio Lata – P10

“A weekend to forget really as I never really felt comfortable around the track. The rain certainly didn’t help things but I know I need to improve in this weather because being outside the top 10 isn’t good enough. Now we have a weekend off, so I will work hard to get better and come into Ernee looking to get back to fighting for the top five positions.”

Guillem Farres – P12

“It’s been a difficult weekend for me. The rain made things tough, but crashes didn’t help with my results either. I didn’t get the best of starts in race one but pulled through to eighth, but then I crashed on the final lap and ended up 11th. I managed to get a good start in race two, but then a few issues on lap one pushed me back. I then crashed and was way back in the pack. It was tough to pass here and I could only get back to 15th at the end.”

Mathis Valin – P15

“It was a difficult weekend – one to forget – but everyone has a bad day during a long season. Normally I am good in the mud but this weekend was simply not for me. I was riding well the last fifteen minutes of race one but the second moto was nothing. Now we go back to the team base to analyse it and see what we have to work on.”

Karlis Reisulis – P16

“Race one was going well and I felt good despite the muddy conditions. Unfortunately, I had a bike issue, which ended my race. Because of my Qualifying Race result I didn’t have the best gate pick for today but I made it work in Race Two. My feeling on the bike was good and I felt strong at the end. So that’s encouraging for the upcoming races.”

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Adamo KTM 34:30.697 2 S. Coenen KTM +2.191 3 S. Längenfelder KTM +3.808 4 K. de Wolf Hus +6.977 5 T. Benistant Yam +7.679 6 L. Everts Hus +10.181 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri +11.098 8 R. Elzinga Yam +25.719 9 K. Reisulis Yam +1m01.969 10 F. Zanchi Hon +1m03.194 11 O. Oliver KTM +1m09.420 12 V. Lata Hon +1m27.635 13 M. Grau KTM +1m31.343 14 J. Mikula TM +1m33.109 15 G. Farres Tri +1m34.355 16 Q. Prugnieres KTM +1m36.372 17 D. Braceras Hon +1m55.781 18 M. Valin Kaw 1 Lap 19 M. Smith KTM 1 Lap 20 S. Nilsson Tri 1 Lap 21 N. Vennekens KTM 2 Laps 22 R. Bicalho KTM 6 Laps 23 C. Valk KTM 17 Laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 43 2 A. Adamo KTM 41 3 S. Coenen KTM 37 4 L. Everts Hus 37 5 T. Benistant Yam 36 6 S. Längenfelder KTM 33 7 F. Zanchi Hon 29 8 C. Mc Lellan Tri 28 9 R. Elzinga Yam 21 10 V. Lata Hon 21 11 J. Mikula TM 16 12 G. Farres Tri 16 13 O. Oliver KTM 15 14 M. Grau KTM 15 15 M. Valin Kaw 14 16 K. Reisulis Yam 12 17 Q. Prugnieres KTM 11 18 D. Braceras Hon 8 19 M. Smith KTM 4 20 C. Valk KTM 3 21 S. Nilsson Tri 1 22 N. Vennekens KTM 1 23 R. Bicalho KTM 0 24 U. Larranaga Yam 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 380 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 365 3 A. Adamo KTM 359 4 L. Everts Hus 313 5 T. Benistant Yam 271 6 S. Coenen KTM 264 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 241 8 F. Zanchi Hon 203 9 C. Valk KTM 196 10 V. Lata Hon 182 11 R. Elzinga Yam 164 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM 151 13 K. Reisulis Yam 138 14 O. Oliver KTM 119 15 D. Braceras Hon 118 16 G. Farres Tri 115 17 J. Mikula TM 101 18 M. Valin Kaw 92 19 M. Smith KTM 43 20 M. Grau KTM 36 21 N. Vennekens KTM 24 22 S. Soulimani TM 19 23 M. Gwerder KTM 14 24 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 25 S. Smulders Tri 11 26 S. Nilsson Tri 10 27 J. Walvoort KTM 7 28 M. Rossi KTM 6 29 M. Silva Yam 4 30 B. Pergel KTM 3 31 J. Pietre Yam 2 32 B. Pascual Hon 2 33 F. Olsson KTM 2 34 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250 Race One

The opening EMX250 race on Saturday at round six of the European Championship in Lugo, Spain, saw a clinical performance from Janis Reisulis, who delivered a flag-to-flag victory in tough conditions after an initial red flag restart.

When the gate dropped for the second time, Reisulis launched perfectly from the inside and took the holeshot, never relinquishing the lead for the entire 16-lap contest. Fantic Factory Racing EMX250’s Simone Mancini was quick to slot into second and maintained his composure to secure the runner-up position.

Behind them, August Frisk showed great pace. Initially starting fourth, he advanced into third by lap four and remained there to round out the podium. Noel Zanocz had a strong opening in third, but brake issues mid-race saw him slip down the order. He battled back to finish fifth, just behind Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens, who executed a strong pass on Zanocz on lap 14 to claim fourth.

Nico Greutmann maintained a consistent pace throughout the race to take sixth, holding off Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors’s Gyan Doensen, who had stayed consistently into the top 10 to secure seventh.

Further back, Spanish hopes were hampered as Francisco Garcia from Venum BUD RACING Kawasaki was forced to retire on lap six, which was a disappointing ending to race 1 for the local rider in front of the home crowd.

Instead, it was Adrià Monné and Salvador Pérez from the RFME Spain National Team who carried the Spanish flag into the points, finishing 11th and 14th respectively after measured rides.

Reisulis’s dominance was clear: from holeshot to checkered flag, he held P1 every lap and crossed the line with a margin of over seven seconds. The Latvian further cemented his place as the title favourite with such commanding form before the deciding race 2.

EMX250 Race Two

Reisulis made no mistakes again on Sunday. Despite a deep and rain-saturated circuit, he rocketed out of the gate and quickly passed early leader Paolo Maschio on the opening lap. A swift triple overtakes on the first lap saw him move from fourth to first in a matter of corners, immediately pulling away from the pack.

Behind him, Doensen, Monné, and Zanocz jostled for position in the early laps. Doensen momentarily held second before a charging Zanocz blasted around the outside on lap 3 to take the position. The Hungarian, however, could not hold off a relentless charge from Greutmann, who was surgically precise in the middle stages of the race.

Greutmann’s late-race pace was unmatched, cutting down time on Zanocz before executing a clean pass for second. With Reisulis managing his race from the front, the Swiss rider secured the second step of the overall podium.

Zanocz, consistent across both races, was rewarded with third overall despite overcoming brake issues in the first race. Meanwhile, Mancini who had finished second in Race 1, was set for a top-three overall until disaster struck late in Race 2. While running fifth for second overall, rider’s bike stalled on the final lap, leaving him stranded and ultimately classified 16th.

Elsewhere, Spanish fans had reason to cheer as Garcia rebounded from a Race 1 DNF to finish fifth in Race 2. His countryman Monné battled into the top ten again, finishing 10th despite a mid-race tip-over.

Four riders, including Owens and Frisk, were disqualified for receiving outside assistance, underlining how punishing the conditions were throughout the weekend.

Reisulis’ double win in Lugo tightens his grip on the red plate with a dominant 50-point haul. Greutmann’s performance vaults him to sixth in the standings, while Zanocz and Doensen solidify their place among the lead contenders. Mancini’s heartbreak in Race 2 could prove costly in what remains a tightly contested championship race.

As the EMX250 paddock heads towards the next stop in Ernée, France, the field knows that consistency and resilience, in any weather, will be the key to championship glory.

Janis Reisulis

“It was a good weekend but actually in this second race it wasn’t so easy to focus because I had a really, really bad sleep last night, but I’m from Latvia, so it’s okay! I’m starting to feel like I’m becoming more professional in my head: not making many mistakes, getting good starts, and extending the championship lead like I need to. Just a big thanks to the whole Yamaha squad and my family. See you in France!”

EMX250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Reisulis Yam 28m51.671 2 S. Mancini Fan +7.604 3 A. Frisk KTM +9.691 4 L. Owens Hus +13.300 5 N. Zanocz Hon +15.245 6 N. Greutmann Hus +18.214 7 G. Doensen KTM +27.339 8 L. Reichl Hus +33.783 9 A. Fueri KTM +36.543 10 B. Mesters KTM +37.111 11 A. Monne Gas +37.920 12 N. Skovbjerg Yam +45.063 13 J. Cannon Kaw +46.986 14 S. Perez Gas +47.646 15 M. Ernecker KTM +53.975 16 R. Alexanderson KTM +55.699 17 W. Askew Tri +57.131 18 O. Colmer KTM +58.143 19 V. Kees KTM +58.608 20 P. Maschio Hon +1m00.866 21 A. Petit Yam +1m08.119 22 B. Rispoli KTM +1m09.293 23 O. Tzemach Hus +1m13.556 24 J. Barker KTM +1m14.088 25 M. Bennati Hus +1m14.220 26 L. Ruffini Hus +1m15.950 27 P. Gundersen Hus +1m24.449 28 S. Leok Hus +1m25.298 29 T. Brunet Yam +1m39.182 30 G. Albisua Gas +1m40.099 31 C. Prat Tri 1 Lap 32 H. Seel KTM 1 Lap 33 V. Vazquez KTM 1 Lap 34 L. Aglietti Hus 1 Lap 35 J. Davies Fan 1 Lap 36 T. Lodi Kaw 1 Lap 37 F. Garcia Kaw 10 Laps 38 D. Castanondo Tri 10 Laps 39 M. Scollo Hus 11 Laps

EMX250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Reisulis Yam 29m06.616 2 N. Greutmann Hus +0:05.596 3 N. Zanocz Hon +6.692 4 G. Doensen KTM +21.148 5 F. Garcia Kaw +26.002 6 N. Skovbjerg Yam +54.822 7 M. Ernecker KTM +55.534 8 P. Maschio Hon +1m13.263 9 L. Reichl Hus +1m15.599 10 A. Monne Gas +1m28.401 11 R. Alexanderson KTM +1m45.476 12 L. Ruffini Hus +1m48.386 13 A. Fueri KTM +1m53.077 14 J. Cannon Kaw +2m00.899 15 V. Kees KTM +2m06.742 16 S. Mancini Fan 1 Lap 17 P. Gundersen Hus 1 Lap 18 S. Leok Hus 1 Lap 19 G. Albisua Gas 1 Lap 20 O. Tzemach Hus 1 Lap 21 B. Rispoli KTM 1 Lap 22 J. Barker KTM 1 Lap 23 B. Mesters KTM 1 Lap 24 O. Colmer KTM 1 Lap 25 S. Perez Gas 1 Lap 26 M. Bennati Hus 1 Lap 27 H. Seel KTM 2 Laps 28 T. Lodi Kaw 2 Laps 29 L. Aglietti Hus 3 Laps 30 T. Brunet Yam 4 Laps 31 W. Askew Tri 6 Laps 32 V. Vazquez KTM 7 Laps 33 J. Davies Fan 8 Laps 34 D. Castanondo Tri 13 Laps

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 50 2 N. Greutmann Hus 37 3 N. Zanocz Hon 36 4 G. Doensen KTM 32 5 S. Mancini Fan 27 6 L. Reichl Hus 25 7 N. Skovbjerg Yam 24 8 A. Monne Gas 21 9 M. Ernecker KTM 20 10 A. Fueri KTM 20 11 A. Frisk KTM 20 12 L. Owens Hus 18 13 F. Garcia Kaw 16 14 R. Alexanderson KTM 15 15 J. Cannon Kaw 15 16 P. Maschio Hon 14 17 B. Mesters KTM 11 18 L. Ruffini Hus 9 19 V. Kees KTM 8 20 S. Perez Gas 7 21 P. Gundersen Hus 4 22 W. Askew Tri 4 23 S. Leok Hus 3 24 O. Colmer KTM 3 25 G. Albisua Gas 2 26 O. Tzemach Hus 1 27 B. Rispoli KTM 0 28 J. Barker KTM 0 29 M. Bennati Hus 0 30 H. Seel KTM 0 31 T. Lodi Kaw 0 32 L. Aglietti Hus 0 33 T. Brunet Yam 0 34 V. Vazquez KTM 0 35 J. Davies Fan 0 36 D. Castanondo Tri 0 37 A. Petit Yam 0 38 C. Prat Tri 0 39 M. Scollo Hus 0

EMX250 Championship Standings