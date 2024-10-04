Changes at HRC

Honda Racing Corporation has announced the signing of Romano Albesiano as Technical Director.

From the start of 2025, Albesiano will oversee HRC’s MotoGP project and the continued development of the Honda RC213V machine as Technical Director.

The Italian joins HRC with three decades of motorcycle and racing development experience, having most recently spent 11 years as part of Aprilia’s MotoGP project.

With Aleix Espargaro’s appointment as a HRC test rider, Albesiano will hit the ground running with some personal relationships in what will be a new look set-up for HRC in 2025.

Aprilia Racing has announced that Fabiano Sterlacchini will assume the role of Technical Director starting from Monday, 18th November 2024. He will join new Aprilia riders Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi.