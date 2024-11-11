Alvaro Carpe to Red Bull KTM Ajo for 2025

Alvaro Carpe, the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion and latest KTM GP Academy success story, will team up with Jose Antonio Rueda and the Red Bull KTM Ajo team for 2025 to compete the Moto3 World Championship. Plus he’ll make a wildcard appearance Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona this weekend.

Carpe, who hails from Murcia, comes from a potent pipeline of fast, talented youngsters emerging from Spain and will give the Ajo squad an all-Iberian roster in the Moto3 category for the fourth time in the last five years.

Alvaro Carpe

“Signing with this great team means a lot to me as they are one of the best on the grid. I am increasingly pushing the level I have reached this year and everything we have shown in both the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and JuniorGP. I’m very happy and excited about starting the season and the first race in Thailand in 2025. I’m facing my rookie year with great enthusiasm and by training hard and always giving 100%. I am also very excited about my debut as a wildcard. It has been a dream since I was little, and also racing with this great team, with all their history, makes me even prouder.”

Ajo has assisted the likes of Pedro Acosta, Daniel Holgado, Deniz Öncü and Rueda to either victory or podium prominence in the last half a decade.

The 17-year-old finished second in the 2023 Red Bull Rookie Cup, celebrating his maiden win at the Red Bull Ring that season. This year he clinched four chequered flags and another five podium results to triumph in a high pressure title run by just two points.

He is also currently leading FIM JuniorGP with two rounds to go as he bids to become the third consecutive ‘double winner’ of both promotion series’, following in the footsteps of his future team-mate who managed it in 2022.

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Ajo Team Principal

“I’m really happy to have another Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup winner in our structure. Of course, I personally think Alvaro was the clear choice for us as he has shown his potential, speed, and also his maturity during the races. In the last few years he has achieved many podiums and wins. One of the things I like most about him is his hard work and dedication to reaching his targets. I believe that he will form a great team together with Jose Antonio Rueda. They can learn a lot from each other, and I am confident that together we can achieve great things. Of course, Alvaro was also the right choice by the successful KTM GP Academy program, of which we are proud to be a part -and with which we continue to work to get the maximum potential out of the riders.”