2021 Rookies Cup Selection Event cancelled

This year’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event is the latest to be added to the chopping block as Covid wreaks havoc on international travel, as well as local events, with it being unclear who would be able to attend.

Within the next few weeks a number of the applicants will be invited to join the 2022 Rookies Cup, with the normal invitation selection process to be followed, based on the established strength of the applicants. Applications are now closed for the 2022 Season.

In previous year’s a Golden Bib competition has also been run, so that supporters could vote for the rider that they favoured to wear the Golden Bib at the Selection Event. This year a virtual Golden Bib campaign so that enthusiasts can support their favoured Applicant.

This will be done through social media so please check in with the Facebook page for when it goes live – https://www.facebook.com/redbullrookiescup

As in previous year voting for the Golden Bib will have no direct or immediate effect on the chance of an Applicant being invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2022.

There’s hope the international situation will have stabilised so that the full Selection Event can be run in 2022. The Selection Process will open again in the spring of 2022 for applications to join the Rookies Cup in 2023.