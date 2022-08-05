Travel Further with the Touring Kit
Add the Touring Kit to your new Meteor 350 or Classic 350
Royal Enfield Australia is excited to release the new Meteor 350 & Classic 350 Touring Kits – a bundle of pre-selected genuine Royal Enfield accessories – to accessorise your ride in time for Spring! From 2nd August, you can add the Touring Kit for a special price of $350 when you purchase a new Meteor 350 or Classic 350 online or in-store at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership.
Get in quick, this offer is valid until 30th September 2022, or whilst stocks last.
METEOR & CLASSIC 350 TOURING KIT
The Meteor represents that eternal essence of riding, the spirit of the cruise; it is an easy thoroughbred cruiser, ready for the open highway and for meeting the challenges of urban commute with equal ease. The Classic never goes out of style, with classic contours & timeless design cues, it is a proven machine perfect for cruising around town, or chasing the sun all the way along the coast.
Now you can add the Touring Kit to the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350 for just $350 online or in-stores.
Meteor 350 Touring Kit includes:
Deluxe Foot Peg Kit, Black Commuter Pannier, Black Pannier Commuter Rail, Touring Rider Seat, Touring Passenger Seat, Tinted Flyscreen, and a Meteor 350 t-shirt. Valued at $543
Classic 350 Touring Kit includes:
Deluxe Foot Peg Kit, Black Commuter Pannier, Black Pannier Commuter Rail, Silver Sump Guard, and Black Rear Rack. Valued at $451.
Click/Touch Image To View Details
GET READY FOR SPRING
Contact your dealership to have a chat about their current stock and accessory options. Alternatively, visit our website to learn more about the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350.
PREMIUM SUPPORT
Both the Meteor 350 & Classic 350 are backed by a three year factory unlimited KM warranty, and three years of roadside assistance.
Royal Enfield Meteor/Classic 350 “Touring Kit” Promotion Terms & Conditions:
The Meteor/Classic 350 “Touring Kit” will be offered at a promotional price of $350 from 2nd August 2022 until 30th September 2022. The Meteor 350 Touring Kit contains a deluxe foot peg kit (two pegs), black commuter pannier, black commuter pannier rail, tinted flyscreen, touring rider seat, touring passenger seat and a Meteor 350 T-Shirt, with a total value of $543. The Classic 350 Touring Kit contains a deluxe foot peg kit (two pegs), black commuter pannier, black commuter pannier rail, silver sump guard and black rear rack, with a total value of $451.
The promotional price of $350 excludes fitment. Offer ends on 30th September 2022, or whilst stocks last. Valid on new Meteor 350 and Classic 350 models only, and not on used or demonstrator units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.