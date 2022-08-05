Travel Further with the Touring Kit

Add the Touring Kit to your new Meteor 350 or Classic 350

Royal Enfield Australia is excited to release the new Meteor 350 & Classic 350 Touring Kits – a bundle of pre-selected genuine Royal Enfield accessories – to accessorise your ride in time for Spring! From 2nd August, you can add the Touring Kit for a special price of $350 when you purchase a new Meteor 350 or Classic 350 online or in-store at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership.

Get in quick, this offer is valid until 30th September 2022, or whilst stocks last.