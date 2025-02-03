Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race.

MotoAmerica has announced that the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program is returning to the series with four rounds and eight races on the schedule for 2025.

The all-female championship will also open its arms to international racers as Brazil will be represented in the series for the very first time in 2025.

The 2025 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series will get started at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, April 4-6, with round two slated for Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, May 30-June 1.

A few weeks later, the truck full of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650s will pull into Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, for the penultimate round with the series set to conclude at Virginia International Raceway, August 1-3.

Adrian Sellers – Royal Enfield Custom Program and Motorsport

“The racing in the 2024 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. season was some of the best we’ve ever seen, and we’re excited to see even better competition on the track and teamwork in the pits this year. We’re also very excited to welcome our first participants from Brazil, as BTR begins to open its unique format of learning, teamwork and competition outside of North America.”

With two-time series champion Mikayla Moore moving out of the class for 2025, a new champion will be crowned as the women competing this season will begin the series with a clean slate and ready to battle for the vacated title of 2025 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Champion.

Chuck Aksland – MotoAmerica COO

“The Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series will begin its fourth season of racing in the MotoAmerica Championship, and we always look forward to seeing the next group of racers come through the program. Mikayla Moore won two successive titles in the class, and she’s now moving up the ladder to compete in the Twins Cup series in 2025. That shows that the Royal Enfield series is the perfect place for women to gain the racing experience necessary to continue in other classes. We’re excited to see who steps up to take the title in 2025.”

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. schedule

Date Circuit Event April 4-6 Barber Motorsports Park, AL MotoAmerica Superbikes at Barber May 30-June 1 Road America, WI MotoAmerica Superbikes at Road America June 27-29 Ridge Motorsports Park, WA MotoAmerica Superbikes at Ridge Motorsports Park August 1-3 Virginia Int’l Raceway, VA MotoAmerica Superbikes at VIRginia

