2025 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Pricing

Royal Enfield Australia has opened pre-orders for the first shipments of Bear 650 units, available on a first-in, first-served basis and with pricing confirmed from $11,490 ride-way.

Pre-orders are now live in Australia at www.royalenfield.com.au, and at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership, and you can secure your ride with a refundable deposit of $500, and be among the first in the country to own this eagerly awaited desert scrambler.

The Bear 650 is available in five colourways (Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and a special colour edition called Two Four Nine).

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Introductory Pricing & Colours

Boardwalk White – $11,490 Ride Away

Petrol Green / Wild Honey / Golden Shadow – $11,690 Ride Away

Two Four Nine – $11,890 Ride Away

The Bear 650 will come with a 3-Year Unlimited KM Warranty, and 3 Years of Roadside Assist, and first shipments of the Bear 650 are due to be delivered to pre-order customers from January 2025*.

The Bear 650 is powered by Royal Enfield’s globally renowned 650-Twin platform. Known for its smooth performance and character, the engine delivers a robust 47 bhp (34.6 kW) at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 56.5Nm @5150rpm which increases the mid range punch on the Bear 650 as compared to the other Twin models.

Chunky tyres with retro flavour, open square tread blocks, contoured scrambler seats, 2-1 exhaust, kicked-up rear loop, competition number board and raised ground clearance – each element on the Bear 650 conveys its true Scrambler DNA.

Accentuating the scrambler aesthetic further are the 5 striking colourways inspired by the vibrant spirit of California. Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and a special colour edition called Two Four Nine, paying tribute to Eddie’s iconic race winning number.

Together, all these elements make the Bear 650 a scrambler that embodies the spirit and style of the 60’s desert racing scene of California.

For those who crave a quintessential ‘badass’ scrambler experience, the Bear 650 gets a revised and stronger chassis, Showa USD big piston forks in the front with 130mm travel and Showa Twin tube RSU at the rear with 115mm travel aid provide a pliant experience while riding on the tarmac.

Higher ground clearance of 184mm coupled with the combination of 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels, fitted with dual purpose tyres, provides an authentic scrambler look, improves grip and lends it mild off-road ability.

Inspired by legacy but modern in many aspects, the Bear 650 is equipped with Tripper Dash, the all-new TFT display has a simple user interface and experience for easy comprehension on the move. The black aluminium switch cubes and joystick aid in effortless and intuitive interaction while using the Tripper Dash.

2025 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Images