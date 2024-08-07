Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty

Royal Enfield has become the first Indian Automotive brand to offer a global warranty, backed by a network of over 3000+ Royal Enfield authorised service points in 70+ countries. That program will be available in all Asia Pacific countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The ‘Borderless Warranty Program’, is aimed at offering riders unprecedented freedom to ride and conquer new horizons with plenty of peace of mind regardless of where they go.

Royal Enfield motorcycles will be backed by an extensive warranty program that transcends borders and the warranty program is applicable for all Royal Enfield motorcycles currently under warranty and for all new motorcycles purchased from Royal Enfield authorised stores across the globe.

The program is backed by a network of 3000+ Royal Enfield authorised service points across 2605 cities in 70+ countries (including India), ensuring riders aren’t burdened by maintenance concerns.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Royal Enfield CCO

“At Royal Enfield, we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant global community of riders who share our passion for exploration and adventure. With the introduction of the Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty Program, we aim to redefine customer experience by offering unprecedented levels of support and assurance to riders across the world.“

The Borderless Warranty Program reaffirms Royal Enfield’s position as a pioneering force in the global mid-size motorcycle industry, setting new standards for customer care and satisfaction. With this initiative, Royal Enfield continues to inspire riders worldwide to ride more, explore more, and embrace the spirit of adventure on their trusted Royal Enfield motorcycles.