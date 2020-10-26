3.99% PA* COMPARISON RATE

BULLET 500 TRIALS WORKS REPLICA

There’s no question that 2020 has been a trialling time for many people around the country. With restrictions slowly easing, there has never been a better time to jump on a motorcycle and truly start appreciating the outdoors… what better way to do that than on a Royal Enfield?

That’s why the team at Royal Enfield Australia have announced that for a limited time only, you can take advantage of a super low finance rate on the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Trials Works Replica!

“Made Like A Gun” and backed by two years warranty with premium roadside assistance, the legendary LAMS approved Bullet Trials 500 Works Replica is now even better value than ever before.