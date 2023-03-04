Get Ready to Rumble!
Across the country and whilst stocks last, Royal Enfield Australia is holding the Demonstrator Clearance sale!
This is your chance to ride away on your dream Royal Enfield, and onto the open road. Choose from our range of award-winning motorcycles between the hugely popular 650 Twins – Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 – Adventure-ready Himalayan, the Street Scrambler Scram 411, Meteor 350 Easy Cruiser, or the Classic 350.
Contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealership to get riding on an ex-demo Royal Enfield motorcycle, at ex-demo prices before they’re gone!
To get a Royal Enfield in your garage, contact your dealership to have a chat about their current stock and ex-demo prices.
Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today. Take advantage of this limited-time offer whilst stocks last.
Royal Enfield Demonstrator Clearance Sale Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield Demonstrator Clearance sale starts on the 1st March 2023 and ends on 31st March 2023, or whilst stocks last. The Demonstrator Clearance sale includes ex-demonstrator Royal Enfield units only. Limited stock available, and only applicable to demonstrator units. Stock and availability may also differ between each dealership. The discount on ex-demonstrator units is at the discretion of the dealership, and is entirely dependant on the model, kilometres travelled, condition etc. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes Hunter 350 units.