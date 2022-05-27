EOFY SALE ADVENTURE SALE
Dreaming of your next real adventure?
If you answered yes, then you’re in luck. The team at Royal Enfield are here to help you gear up for the adventure of your lifetime with an awesome deal on the Himalayan! Across the globe, the Himalayan has proven itself to be one of the most versatile and capable motorcycles yet.
Until the 30th June 2022, purchase a new Himalayan and upgrade your adventure machine with the Genuine Royal Enfield Black Series Adventure Kit for an exclusive promotional price:
Black Series Adventure Kit (add for $1,290 – valued at $2,020)
Set of 26L Aluminium Panniers (black)
Pannier Mounting Kit (black)
Large Engine Guard (black)
Adventure Hand Guard Kit
Master Cylinder Guard (black)
Oil Cooler Guard (black)
Forge your own path on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and go further than ever before.
Aluminium Panniers 26L (black)
These rugged black aluminium panniers set off the purposeful styling and ‘go anywhere’ nature of the Himalayan. They boast thick walled aluminium construction and ABS corner protection with a capacity of 26 litres and top mounts for strapping down additional loads. A lockable lid ensures safety and peace of mind.
Pannier Mounting Kit (black)
Utilitarian design and rugged by nature, the pannier mounting kit reflects the styling cues of the Himalayan and fits neatly on to the frame. Made from 18mm mild steel, it is powder-coated for durability.
Large Engine Guard (black)
Get full protection without compromises. The engine protection bars are designed for an optimum balance of protection, ground clearance and style. Made with 25mm mild steel tube, it comes with dual coating for corrosion resistance.
Adventure Hand Guard Kit
Ride through any terrain with confidence with robust injection moulded handguard kit. It provides cover for the levers in case of a fall. And prevents fatigue while riding against the wind.
*Handguards are only compatible with the OEM handlebars.
Master Cylinder Guard (black)
Robust aluminium anodized for enhanced durability and impact protection. Safeguards vulnerable braking components.
Oil Cooler Guard (black)
Robust stamped aluminium radiator guard offering additional protection from stones and debris while maintaining vital radiator air flow. With subtle Royal Enfield branding.
Add to your Himalayan for $1,290
(Valued at $2,020)
Escape to new horizons with the adventure-ready Himalayan – Royal Enfield’s most versatile motorcycle yet. It’s time to get off the grid and chase your next adventure.
The Himalayan is backed by a three year warranty, and three years roadside assistance.
Himalayan + Black Series Adventure Kit Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 21st May 2022 and ends on 30th June 2022, or while stocks last. Valid only with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro 5) through www.royalenfield.com.au – Adventure Kit is valued at $2,020 with a promotional price of $1,290. Promotional prices for the Adventure Kit is only valid with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro 5) at the time of purchase. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Excludes fitment.
NB: Due to global shipping delays, there may be a delay in the delivery of the kits. Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.