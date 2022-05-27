EOFY SALE ADVENTURE SALE

Dreaming of your next real adventure?

If you answered yes, then you’re in luck. The team at Royal Enfield are here to help you gear up for the adventure of your lifetime with an awesome deal on the Himalayan! Across the globe, the Himalayan has proven itself to be one of the most versatile and capable motorcycles yet.

Until the 30th June 2022, purchase a new Himalayan and upgrade your adventure machine with the Genuine Royal Enfield Black Series Adventure Kit for an exclusive promotional price:

Black Series Adventure Kit (add for $1,290 – valued at $2,020)

Set of 26L Aluminium Panniers (black)

Pannier Mounting Kit (black)

Large Engine Guard (black)

Adventure Hand Guard Kit

Master Cylinder Guard (black)

Oil Cooler Guard (black)

Forge your own path on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and go further than ever before.