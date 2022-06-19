Until 30th June 2022, Royal Enfield Australia will be temporarily reducing the price of the Continental GT 650 for EOFY by $300 (now starting at the promotional ride away price of $10,990).

Customers will also be able to add the following kits for a promotional price of $650 each.

Continental GT 650 Accessory Kit

Retail Kit Value: $1,160

Customer Promotional Price: $650

SA1NT x Royal Enfield “Unbreakable” Kit

Retail Kit Value: $1,250

Customer Promotional Price: $650

CONTINENTAL GT 650 EOFY SALE

Now from $10,990 Ride Away for a strictly limited time only!

SHAPED BY THE PAST – READY FOR THE NOW!

The lure of the open road never goes out of style… Especially when you’re carving corners on Royal Enfield’s Continental GT 650.

Born from the original British Café Racer, it looks every bit like its predecessor, and performs even better.

Until 30th June 2022, Royal Enfield Australia will be temporarily reducing the Ride Away price of the Continental GT 650 for the EOFY (now starting at the promotional price of $10,990 Ride Away). The Continental GT 650 is backed by Royal Enfield’s 3 year factory warranty and 3 year roadside assistance.

Grab the crew and get ready to welcome back Rock ‘n Roll!