Until 30th June 2022, Royal Enfield Australia will be temporarily reducing the price of the Continental GT 650 for EOFY by $300 (now starting at the promotional ride away price of $10,990).
Customers will also be able to add the following kits for a promotional price of $650 each.
Continental GT 650 Accessory Kit
Retail Kit Value: $1,160
Customer Promotional Price: $650
SA1NT x Royal Enfield “Unbreakable” Kit
Retail Kit Value: $1,250
Customer Promotional Price: $650
CONTINENTAL GT 650 EOFY SALE
Now from $10,990 Ride Away for a strictly limited time only!
SHAPED BY THE PAST – READY FOR THE NOW!
The lure of the open road never goes out of style… Especially when you’re carving corners on Royal Enfield’s Continental GT 650.
Born from the original British Café Racer, it looks every bit like its predecessor, and performs even better.
Until 30th June 2022, Royal Enfield Australia will be temporarily reducing the Ride Away price of the Continental GT 650 for the EOFY (now starting at the promotional price of $10,990 Ride Away). The Continental GT 650 is backed by Royal Enfield’s 3 year factory warranty and 3 year roadside assistance.
Grab the crew and get ready to welcome back Rock ‘n Roll!
A1NT UNBREAKABLE KIT
Tag lines aren’t just made up, they’re earned. That’s why Royal Enfield “Made Like a Gun” & SA1NT Motowear “Unbreakable” – two brands known for their strength, durability & toughness over time – have paired up to bring you the best in protective motorcycle wear.
Check out the collection SA1NT x Royal Enfield “Unbreakable” Collection HERE.
1 x SA1NT x RE Unbreakable Jacket
1 x Set of Ghost D30 Armour
1 x SA1NT x RE Unbreakable Jeans
1 x SA1NT x RE Unbreakable T-Shirt
Add for $650
(Valued at $1,247)
Continental GT 650 EOFY Promotion Terms & Conditions:
Promotion starts on Friday 17th June, and ends on 30th June 2022. The promotional price excludes fitment. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer is valid with the purchase of a new Continental GT 650 only. Excludes demonstrator units. By purchasing a new Continental GT 650, customers are entitled to purchase the Continental GT 650 Kit at a promotional price of $650 (worth $1,160). The Continental GT 650 Kit includes one (1) pair of soft black panniers, one (1) pannier mounting kit, one (1) stainless steel compact engine guard, one (1) tall tinted fly screen, one (1) aluminium sump guard, and one (1) touring dual seat. Please contact your dealership for availability. Some accessories may not be available at selected dealerships, and in this case, may be substituted for an alternate accessory. Please contact your dealership for more information. By purchasing the Continental GT 650, customers can purchase the SA1NT Unbreakable Kit at a promotional price of $650 (worth $1,247). The SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable kit contains one (1) SA1NT x Royal Enfield Jacket, one (1) set of Ghost D30 armour, one (1) pair of SA1NT x Royal Enfield pants, and one (1) SA1NT x Royal Enfield T-Shirt. Excludes 120th Year Anniversary Edition models. Excludes fitment. Vehicles to be purchased and delivered by 30th June 2022.
**Finance Terms & Conditions
The quote above is subject to a formal assessment and lender approval. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.49% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, deposit, and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all fees and charges. Finance arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.