Until 30th June 2022, Royal Enfield Australia will be running a EOFY promotion on the Himalayan.
Customers will receive $400 off the RRP, and can also add the Black Series Adventure Kit and/or the SA1NT Unbreakable Kit for a promotional price.
Black Series Adventure Kit
Promotional RRP: $1,290 (Valued at $2,020)
SA1NT x Royal Enfield “Unbreakable” Kit
Customer Promotional Price: $650 (valued at $1,247)
LIFE’S TOO SHORT. GO ON THAT ADVENTURE!
Let us help you push out of your comfort zone this EOFY, and get you exploring the great outdoors for the promotional price of $7,990 ride away (for a strictly limited time)! The Himalayan is one of Australia’s top-selling Adventure Bikes equipped with Tripper Navigation and switchable ABS.
Get peace of mind knowing that the Himalayan is backed with a 3 year factory warranty and 3 year roadside assistance
EXPLORE THE FINAL FRONTIER
Gear up for the adventure of your lifetime with a never-to-be-repeated deal on the Himalayan! Across the globe, the Himalayan has proven itself to be one of the most versatile and capable adventure machines yet.
For 2 weeks only, the multi-award winning Himalayan will start from just $7,990, and is backed by a 3 year factory warranty & 3 year roadside assistance. Save $400 on all colour options on the latest Himalayan range!
EXPLORE THE FINAL FRONTIER
Upgrade your adventure machine with the Genuine Royal Enfield Black Series Adventure Kit or the SA1NT Unbreakable Kit for an exclusive promotional price:
Black Series Adventure Kit
(Add for $1,290 – valued at $2,020)
|Set of 26L Aluminium Panniers (black)
|Pannier Mounting Kit (black)
|Large Engine Guard (black)
|Adventure Hand Guard Kit
|Master Cylinder Guard (black)
|Oil Cooler Guard (black)
SA1NT Unbreakable Kit
(Add for $650 – valued at $1,247)
|Set of Ghost D30 Armour
|SA1NT x RE Unbreakable Jeans
|SA1NT x RE Unbreakable T-Shirt
|SA1NT x RE Unbreakable Jacket
Forge your own path on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and go further than ever before.
Tag lines aren’t just made up, they’re earned. That’s why Royal Enfield “Made Like a Gun” & SA1NT Motowear “Unbreakable” – two brands known for their strength, durability & toughness over time – have paired up to bring you the best in protective motorcycle wear.
Check out the collection SA1NT x Royal Enfield “Unbreakable” Collection HERE.
Himalayan EOFY Sale – Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 18th June 2022 and ends on 30th June 2022, or while stocks last. Promotional price of the Himalayan reduces the RRP by $400 for each variant. The promotional price is $7,990 ride away for the Euro 5 Himalayan in Gravel Grey and Mirage Silver, $8,190 for the Rock Red (Dual Red) and Lake Blue (Dual Blue), and $8,390 for the Pine Green and Granite Black.
The Adventure Kit and the SA1NT Unbreakable Kit is also available with the purchase of a new Euro 5 Himalayan. Valid only with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro 5) through www.royalenfield.com.au – The Black Series Adventure Kit is valued at $2,020 with a promotional price of $1,290. Promotional prices for the Adventure Kit is only valid with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro 5) at the time of purchase. The SA1NT Unbreakable Kit is available for a promotional price of $650 (valued at $1,247). Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Excludes fitment.
NB: Due to global shipping delays, there may be a delay in the delivery of the kits. Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.
*Finance Terms & Conditions
The quote above is subject to a formal assessment and lender approval. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.49% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, deposit, and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all fees and charges. Finance arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017