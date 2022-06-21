Himalayan EOFY Sale – Terms & Conditions

Promotion starts on 18th June 2022 and ends on 30th June 2022, or while stocks last. Promotional price of the Himalayan reduces the RRP by $400 for each variant. The promotional price is $7,990 ride away for the Euro 5 Himalayan in Gravel Grey and Mirage Silver, $8,190 for the Rock Red (Dual Red) and Lake Blue (Dual Blue), and $8,390 for the Pine Green and Granite Black.

The Adventure Kit and the SA1NT Unbreakable Kit is also available with the purchase of a new Euro 5 Himalayan. Valid only with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro 5) through www.royalenfield.com.au – The Black Series Adventure Kit is valued at $2,020 with a promotional price of $1,290. Promotional prices for the Adventure Kit is only valid with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro 5) at the time of purchase. The SA1NT Unbreakable Kit is available for a promotional price of $650 (valued at $1,247). Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Excludes fitment.

NB: Due to global shipping delays, there may be a delay in the delivery of the kits. Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.

*Finance Terms & Conditions

The quote above is subject to a formal assessment and lender approval. WARNING: Comparison rate of 9.49% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, deposit, and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all fees and charges. Finance arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017