EOFY SALE NOW ON!

The end of the financial year is just around the corner, and we’re excited to offer you some incredible deals across the Royal Enfield range! Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a newcomer to the world of motorcycling, there’s no better time than now to purchase your new Royal Enfield, customise it with accessories, and hit the road!

Until 30th June 2023, we’re offering promotional ride away prices on selected models across the range, including the Scram 411 & Himalayan from $7,990 (saving up to $400), the 650 Twins from $10,990 (saving up to $300), and the Meteor 350 (saving $200).

But that’s not all – we’re also offering up to $500 off selected accessory kits to customise your ride! This is your chance to add those special touches to your bike that will make it truly yours.

The EOFY Sale ends on June 30th, so head into a Royal Enfield dealership and book your test ride. There’s never been a better time to score a Royal Enfield at these promotional prices, plus get up to $500 off accessory kits!