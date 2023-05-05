EOFY SALE NOW ON!
The end of the financial year is just around the corner, and we’re excited to offer you some incredible deals across the Royal Enfield range! Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a newcomer to the world of motorcycling, there’s no better time than now to purchase your new Royal Enfield, customise it with accessories, and hit the road!
Until 30th June 2023, we’re offering promotional ride away prices on selected models across the range, including the Scram 411 & Himalayan from $7,990 (saving up to $400), the 650 Twins from $10,990 (saving up to $300), and the Meteor 350 (saving $200).
But that’s not all – we’re also offering up to $500 off selected accessory kits to customise your ride! This is your chance to add those special touches to your bike that will make it truly yours.
The EOFY Sale ends on June 30th, so head into a Royal Enfield dealership and book your test ride. There’s never been a better time to score a Royal Enfield at these promotional prices, plus get up to $500 off accessory kits!
Himalayan | Scram 411
From $7,990 ride away + $500 off Accessory Kit
Himalayan – Mirage Silver / Gravel Grey – $7,990 (save $400)
Himalayan – Rock Red / Lake Blue – $8,190 (save $400)
Himalayan – Granite Black / Pine Green – $8,390 (save $400)
Scram 411 – Graphite Blue / Graphite Yellow / Graphite Red – $7,990 (save $250)
Scram 411 – Skyline Blue / Blazing Black – $8,090 (save $250)
Scram 411 – White Flame / Silver Spirit – $8,190 (save $250)
Interceptor 650 | Continental GT 650
From $10,990 ride away + $500 off Accessory Kit
Continental GT 650 – British Racing Green / Rocker Red – $10,990 (save $300)
Continental GT 650 – Dux Deluxe / Ventura Storm – $11,290 (save $300)
Interceptor 650 – Downtown Drag / Baker Express – $10,990 (save $300) – (Orange Crush, Canyon Red, Ventura Blue remain at standard ride away of $10,990)
Royal Enfield’s EOFY Sale is on, and it’s the perfect time to grab a fantastic deal on your dream motorcycle. With promotional ride away prices on selected models/colours and up to $500 in savings on selected accessory kits when purchasing a new motorcycle between 3rd May until 30th June 2023, you can save big and get the bike you’ve always wanted.
But that’s not all – you’ll also get the peace of mind that comes with factory-backed 3-year warranty and 3-year roadside assist. So, whether you’re cruising around town or hitting the open road, or adventuring across mountain passes, you can ride with confidence knowing you’re covered.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get riding on a new Royal Enfield motorcycle. Head down to your local dealer today and take advantage of these amazing deals before they’re gone!
*Royal Enfield EOFY Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield EOFY promotion begins on the 3rd May 2023 and ends on the 30th June 2033.
The promotional ride away prices are as followed:
Meteor 350 – Fireball – Matt Green / Blue / Red / Yellow – $7,990 (save $200)
Meteor 350 – Stellar – Black / Blue / Red – $8,390 (save $200)
Meteor 350 – Supernova – Red / Blue / Brown – $8,690 (save $200)
By purchasing a Hunter 350, Classic 350 or Meteor 350, customers can also get a $350 discount on the selected accessory kit. Fitment not included.
By purchasing a Himalayan, Scram 411, Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650, customers can also get a $500 discount on the selected accessory kit. Fitment not included.
Royal Enfield Australia reserves the right to end the Royal Enfield EOFY promotional at any time. The promotional ride away prices and promotional discounts off accessory kits excludes fitment. Offer ends on 30th June 2023, or whilst stocks last. Offer is valid on new models only, and not on used or demonstrator units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes Super Meteor 650, special editions, and 120 Year Anniversary Editions.