Until 30th June 2022, purchase a new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 and for just an additional $650, you can take home the Interceptor 650 Kit, Continental GT 650 Kit, or the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable Kit!
Our bundles are pre-selected consisting of the most popular genuine Royal Enfield accessories across the 650 Twin range, and now’s your chance to personalise your new 650 Twin with some quality components from Royal Enfield.
If that’s not enough, you can also select the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable collection – Made Like a Gun. Made Unbreakable 👊
This offer is available both online and in-stores, so jump on our website and add your selected bundle at the check out, or head into your nearest Royal Enfield dealership to purchase your new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 & choose your accessory or apparel kit for an additional $650!
INTERCEPTOR 650 KIT
CONTINENTAL GT 650 KIT
SA1NT x ROYAL ENFIELD UNBREAKABLE KIT
Tag lines aren’t just made up, they’re earned. That’s why Royal Enfield “Made Like a Gun” & SA1NT Motowear “Unbreakable” – two brands known for their strength, durability & toughness over time – have paired up to bring you the best in protective motorcycle wear.
Check out the collection SA1NT x Royal Enfield “Unbreakable” Collection Here.
INTERCEPTOR 650 KIT
1 x SA1NT x RE Unbreakable Jacket
1 x Set of Ghost D30 Armour
1 x SA1NT x RE Unbreakable Jeans
1 x SA1NT x RE Unbreakable T-Shirt
Add for $650
(Valued at $1,247)
IN FOCUS: INTERCEPTOR 650
EASY GOT BACK! Sit back, breathe in, breeze away. The Interceptor exudes a versatile, laid-back attitude with its upright riding position. Its suspension is developed for precise, immediate handling while staying agile and light. Fun, under your control.
Royal Enfield EOFY Promotion Terms & Conditions:
Promotion starts on Friday 13th May 2022, and ends on 30th June 2022. The promotional price excludes fitment. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer is valid with the purchase of a new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 only. Excludes demonstrator units. By purchasing a new Interceptor 650, customers are entitled to purchase one of three kits for a promotional price. Customers can choose to purchase the Interceptor 650 Kit at a promotional price of $650 (worth $950). The Interceptor kit includes one (1) pair of soft black panniers, one (1) pannier mounting kit, one (1) stainless steel compact engine guard, one (1) tall tinted fly screen, and one (1) aluminium sump guard. By purchasing a new Continental GT 650, customers are entitled to purchase the Continental GT 650 Kit at a promotional price of $650 (worth $1,160). The Continental GT 650 Kit includes one (1) pair of soft black panniers, one (1) pannier mounting kit, one (1) stainless steel compact engine guard, one (1) tall tinted fly screen, one (1) aluminium sump guard, and one (1) touring dual seat. Please contact your dealership for availability. Some accessories may not be available at selected dealerships, and in this case, may be substituted for an alternate accessory. Please contact your dealership for more information. By purchasing either the Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650, customers can purchase the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Kit at a promotional price of $650 (worth $1,247). The SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable kit contains one (1) SA1NT x Royal Enfield Jacket, one (1) set of Ghost D30 armour, one (1) pair of SA1NT x Royal Enfield pants, and one (1) SA1NT x Royal Enfield T-Shirt. Excludes 120th Year Anniversary Edition models. Excludes fitment.