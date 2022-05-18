EOFY SALE

CHOOSE YOUR KIT FOR $650!

Get ready for our most epic End of Financial Sale yet!

Until 30th June 2022, purchase a new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 and for just an additional $650, you can take home the Interceptor 650 Kit, Continental GT 650 Kit, or the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable Kit!

Our bundles are pre-selected consisting of the most popular genuine Royal Enfield accessories across the 650 Twin range, and now’s your chance to personalise your new 650 Twin with some quality components from Royal Enfield.

If that’s not enough, you can also select the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable collection – Made Like a Gun. Made Unbreakable 👊

This offer is available both online and in-stores, so jump on our website and add your selected bundle at the check out, or head into your nearest Royal Enfield dealership to purchase your new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 & choose your accessory or apparel kit for an additional $650!