Get Ready to Rumble!
Across the country and whilst stocks last, Royal Enfield Australia is holding the Ex-Demonstrator sale!
This is your chance to ride away on the Royal Enfield of your dreams, and onto the open road. Choose from our range of award-winning motorcycles between the hugely popular 650 Twins – Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 – Adventure-ready Himalayan or the Meteor 350 Easy Cruiser.
Contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealership to grab an ex-demo Royal Enfield motorcycle, at ex-demo prices before they’re gone!
IN FOCUS: HIMALAYAN 411
It’s time to plan your next adventure and reconnect with nature.
EXPLORE, ALWAYS: Escape to new horizons on the Royal Enfield Himalayan – our most versatile Adventure Machine yet. Equipped with ABS, EFI & Tripper Navigation (Euro5 models only), the Himalayan is your ticket to get off the grid and chase the next adventure.
FIND YOUR DEALER
To get a Royal Enfield in your garage, contact your dealership to have a chat about their current stock and ex-demo prices.
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today. Take advantage of this limited-time offer whilst stocks last.
Royal Enfield Ex-Demonstrator Sale Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield Ex-Demonstrator sale starts on the 15th April and ends on 31st May, or whilst stocks last. The Ex-Demo sale includes ex-demonstrator Royal Enfield units only. Limited stock available, and only applicable to demonstrator units. Stock and availability may also differ between each dealership. The discount on ex-demo units is at the dealerships discretion, and is entirely dependant on the model, kilometres travelled, condition etc. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes Classic 350 units.