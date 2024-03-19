GEAR UP WITH RIDER REWARDS!
Attention riders! For a strictly limited time, the team at Royal Enfield Australia is excited to present the “Rider Rewards” promotion, with two fantastic offers to choose from!
Offer One:
Gear up and customise your Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, or Scram 411 model with $500* towards genuine Royal Enfield accessories & apparel.
Offer Two:
Exclusively for the Meteor 350 enthusiasts, enjoy a complimentary* Meteor Touring Kit valued at $760! Including:
1 x Set of Deluxe Foot Pegs
1 x Tinted Flyscreen
1 x Rider Touring Seat
1 x Passenger Touring Seat
1 x Black Commuter Pannier
1 x Black Commuter Pannier Rail
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your riding experience. Swing by your nearest dealership and ride away with more than just a Royal Enfield motorcycle!
Plus, take advantage of our “Ride Now, Pay Later” offer! Enjoy 90 days of deferred payments**!
With our Rider Rewards offer, get $500 towards genuine Royal Enfield apparel and accessories with the purchase of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 or Scram 411, or a complimentary Touring Kit with the purchase of a Meteor 350! Use Royal Enfield’s M.I.Y (Make It Yours) motorcycle configurator to customise your ride, and see how you can truly make your motorcycle, your own.
What is M.I.Y?
Royal Enfield motorcycles have garnered a well-deserved reputation for their timeless and simple designs, making them the perfect canvas for customisation. Enthusiastic riders worldwide have been personalising their Royal Enfield motorcycles for years, using them as a medium to showcase their individuality and create a truly unique riding experience.
With MiY, customers now have the opportunity to tailor their motorcycles to reflect their personality and preferences right at the time of purchase. This customisation journey is made seamless through an advanced 3-D Configurator, offering access to a vast array of personalisation options, ranging from various colorways, trims, and graphics to genuine motorcycle accessories.
The launch of MiY and the 3-D Configurator encompasses the entire Royal Enfield lineup, available on www.royalenfield.com.au. By opting for MiY, customers gain access to factory-tested, genuine motorcycle accessories that come with a reassuring two-year warranty, ensuring a delightful and reliable ownership experience.
Considering Finance?
If you’re considering finance options, Royal Enfield has you covered. With our flexible financing solutions, owning your dream Royal Enfield motorcycle is more accessible than ever. Explore our range of finance plans tailored to suit you.
*Rider Rewards Terms & Conditions:
Promotional Period: The “Rider Rewards” campaign starts on March 16th, 2024 and ends on April 30th, 2024.
Eligibility: This promotion applies to the following ranges and models:
- Interceptor 650 – Applicable to the MY23 range only, and excludes the Mark 2 colour, and the Dark Editions (Black Ray, and Barcelona Blue)
- Continental GT 650 – Applicable to the MY23 range only, and excludes the Mister Clean colour, and the Dark Editions (Slipstream Blue, and Apex Grey).
- Scram 411 – Applicable to the MY22/MY23 range only, on selected colours in the range (Graphite Blue, Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red, Skyline Blue & Blazing Black). Excludes Silver Spirit & White Flame.
- Meteor 350 – Applicable to the MY22/MY23 range only, on selected colours in the range (Fireball Yellow & Fireball Red only). All colours in the Stellar and Supernova range. Excludes Fireball Matte Green & Fireball Blue. Excludes Aurora colour range.
By purchasing one of the eligible models in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Scram 411 range, customers will receive $500 towards genuine Royal Enfield motorcycle apparel and accessories. Accessories and apparel must be in-stock items at your dealership. The offer of $500 towards accessories and apparel is not redeemable for cash.
By purchasing from the eligible models from the Meteor 350 range, customers will receive a complimentary Touring Kit, specific to the Meteor 350, valued at $760. The Touring Kit includes one (1) set of deluxe foot pegs, one (1) tinted flyscreen, one (1) rider touring seat, one (1) passenger touring seat, one (1) black commuter pannier, and one (1) black commuter pannier rail. The Touring Kit is not redeemable for cash.
Fitment: Excludes fitment. Please liase with your dealership for fitment options.
Delivery: Immediate delivery is subject to availability and varies based on dealership inventory. Online orders are processed promptly, but delivery timelines may vary.
Availability: This promotion is available at participating Royal Enfield dealerships in Australia.
Limited Offer: Offers are subject to change without prior notice and are available while stocks last.
Please consult with a Royal Enfield dealership or visit www.royalenfield.com.au for further details and to confirm specific terms applicable to your purchase.
The Rider Rewards offer is valid in conjunction with Royal Enfield’s “Ride Now, Pay Later” promotion, and no other promotion.
—
**Ride Now, Pay Later – Terms & Conditions:
*Terms and conditions apply. This offer is a 90 Day deferred payment option (interest will still accrue during this period). The offer is only available from 1/03/2024 to 31/05/2024 exclusively through Urban Motor Finance for new motorbikes where finance is arranged through Rate Chaser Pty Ltd ABN 74 620 379 535, Corporate Credit Representative number 518041 of My Local Broker Pty Ltd, Australian Credit License 481374. In association with Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ABN 58 165 692 017, Australian Credit License 483180. Credit provided by Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 (Australian Credit License 388133). Approved applicants only (not available to fleet, government or rental buyers). Lending criteria apply. Fees, charges and interest payable. Subject to term and loan amount limits. For full details on this offer visit https://royalenfield.com.au/.