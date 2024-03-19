GEAR UP WITH RIDER REWARDS!

Attention riders! For a strictly limited time, the team at Royal Enfield Australia is excited to present the “Rider Rewards” promotion, with two fantastic offers to choose from!

Offer One:

Gear up and customise your Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, or Scram 411 model with $500* towards genuine Royal Enfield accessories & apparel.

Offer Two:

Exclusively for the Meteor 350 enthusiasts, enjoy a complimentary* Meteor Touring Kit valued at $760! Including:

1 x Set of Deluxe Foot Pegs

1 x Tinted Flyscreen

1 x Rider Touring Seat

1 x Passenger Touring Seat

1 x Black Commuter Pannier

1 x Black Commuter Pannier Rail

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your riding experience. Swing by your nearest dealership and ride away with more than just a Royal Enfield motorcycle!

Plus, take advantage of our “Ride Now, Pay Later” offer! Enjoy 90 days of deferred payments**!