KAMET WHITE NOW AVAILABLE
The Kamet White colourway is now available in stores. Inspired by the snow-capped peaks of the majestic Himalayas and the rock formations that emerge from beneath. It comes standard with tubeless tyres, 3 years warranty and 3 years 24/7 roadside assistance.
INTRODUCTORY PRICING EXTENDED
The Himalayan 450 will now be available from $8,990 Ride Away until July 31st. Due to shipping delays and overwhelming demand, we are extending the introductory promotional price end date for the Himalayan 450.
This extension gives all interested customers the chance to benefit from this special offer. Don’t miss out on our most pre-ordered motorcycle ever, as this offer will not extend beyond July 31st.
FROM $8,990 RIDE AWAY
The Himalayan 450 is consistently capable without ever being intimidating. With enhancements in power, performance, and handling, the all-new Himalayan offers a smooth and forgiving ride. Both new and experienced riders will appreciate the adjustable ergonomics that fit like a glove, perfectly suited for exploration.
“It is definitely worlds ahead of anything we’ve seen from RE…” – Paul Lance, Bike Rider Magazine NZ.
“Now, they say evolution, I reckon it’s a revolution!” – Andrew Clubb, Australian Adventure Bike.
“The new Himalayan has the spirit of a big bore adventure bike that has been scaled down for accessibility, with a nice sprinkling of technology.” – Karen Anderson, Bike Review.
About Royal Enfield:
The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfield’s are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible, and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.