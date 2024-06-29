INTRODUCTORY PRICING EXTENDED

The Himalayan 450 will now be available from $8,990 Ride Away until July 31st. Due to shipping delays and overwhelming demand, we are extending the introductory promotional price end date for the Himalayan 450.

This extension gives all interested customers the chance to benefit from this special offer. Don’t miss out on our most pre-ordered motorcycle ever, as this offer will not extend beyond July 31st.

FROM $8,990 RIDE AWAY