The Hunter 350 is made for those first rides, whether that’s a lap around the block or your first proper weekend run. A 790 mm seat height keeps your feet planted at the lights, an assist and slipper clutch keeps the lever light in stop-start traffic, and ABS front and rear is there while you build confidence. It’s LAMS approved, so it’s a bike you can learn on and keep long after your Ls.
Every new Hunter 350 comes with a 3 year unlimited km warranty and 3 year roadside assistance, so all that’s left is to book a test ride.
*Hunter 350 Promotion Terms & Conditions:
*Offer valid from 15 October 2026 to 30 November 2026, or while stocks last. Ride away pricing applies to new MY26 or earlier Hunter 350 models (saving $600 on the ride away price) as follows:
Australia wide (not including NSW)
- Dapper Grey: was $7,590 ride away, now $6,990 ride away
- London Red: was $7,690 ride away, now $7,090 ride away
- Tokyo Black: was $7,690 ride away, now $7,090 ride away
NSW Pricing:
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Dapper Grey: was $7,890 ride away, now $7,290 ride away
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London Red: was $7,990 ride away, now $7,390 ride away
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Tokyo Black: was $7,990 ride away, now $7,390 ride away
*Advertised ‘Ride Away’ Price is based on a minimum of 3 months registration, although some states or territories may have to include up to 12 months registration which can incur additional costs. New South Wales ride away pricing is inclusive of 12 months registration and the recently increased CTP related charges. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing. In some cases CGI rendered images or overseas models may be shown for artistic purposes and or with accessories that are not standard fitment. Royal Enfield Australia reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time.