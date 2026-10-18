MADE TO BE RIDDEN

The Hunter 350 is made for those first rides, whether that’s a lap around the block or your first proper weekend run. A 790 mm seat height keeps your feet planted at the lights, an assist and slipper clutch keeps the lever light in stop-start traffic, and ABS front and rear is there while you build confidence. It’s LAMS approved, so it’s a bike you can learn on and keep long after your Ls.

Every new Hunter 350 comes with a 3 year unlimited km warranty and 3 year roadside assistance, so all that’s left is to book a test ride.