2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Updates

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now available in two new colours, London Red and Dapper Grey, with ride-away pricing starting at just $7,590.

A few new features also debut, sure to be welcomed by riders. The first is an assist-and-slip clutch, promising a lighter lever action.

Then we’ve got a new LED headlight, with Royal Enfield promising better visibility as a result.

The Tripper Navigation Pod also now comes standard, offering turn-by-turn navigation. USB-C fast charging is now also standard.

You can check out the MCNews.com.au Hunter 350 review from before the updates here (link).

The Hunter 350 is suited to new riders living in urban environments. A 349 cc air-cooled single-cylinder produces a modest 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, with power delivered via a five-speed gearbox.

A twin downtube spine frame is matched to 41 mm telescopic forks and preload-adjustable dual shocks, with a single 300 mm front rotor and two-piston calliper. The rear sports a 270 mm rotor with a single-piston caliper, both ends are backed by ABS.

17-inch alloy wheels wear 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. A super accessible 790 mm seat height should be inviting to even the shortest riders.

Head to the Royal Enfield Australia website to check out the full range or to find your nearest dealer.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications

2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled Displacement 349cc Maximum Power 20.2 bhp @ 6100 rpm Maximum Torque 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm Ignition Digital electronic ignition Gearbox 5 Speed Constant Mesh Fuel supply EFI Frame Twin Downtube Spine Frame Front suspension Telescopic 41mm, 130mm travel Rear suspension Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload Tyre Tubeless Tyres, 110/70-17″, 140/70-17″ Front brakes 300 mm rotor, 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Rear brakes 270 mm rotor, single piston floating caliper, ABS Seat Height 790 mm Clearance 150.5 mm Wheelbase 1370 mm Weight 181 kg

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Images