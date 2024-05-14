Cruise Easy

Attention cruisers! For a strictly limited time, the team at Royal Enfield Australia is excited to present the “Cruise Easy” offer, with a stellar promotional price starting from $7,990 Ride Away!*

Exclusively for the Meteor 350 enthusiasts, enjoy a complimentary* Meteor Touring Kit valued at $860! Including:

1 x Set of Deluxe Foot Pegs

1 x Tinted Flyscreen

1 x Rider Touring Seat

1 x Passenger Touring Seat

1 x Black Commuter Pannier

1 x Black Commuter Pannier Rail

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your riding experience. Swing by your nearest dealership and ride away with more than just a Royal Enfield motorcycle!

Plus, take advantage of our “Ride Now, Pay Later” offer! Enjoy 90 days of deferred payments**!