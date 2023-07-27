🏁 MID-YEAR SALE 🏁
Experience Pure Motorcycling with these incredible Mid-Year deals across a wide range of models and colours from Royal Enfield Australia.
Until the 31st of August 2023, Royal Enfield Australia is offering promotional ride-away prices on selected models within the Royal Enfield range. We’ve included some of your favourite models including the adventure-ready Himalayan and Scram 411, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 and the popular and incredible Meteor 350 and Hunter 350.
But that’s not all – we’re also offering up to $550 off Selected Accessory Kits to customise your ride with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield motorcycle! This is your chance to add those special touches to your bike that will make it truly yours.
The Mid-Year Sale ends on the 31st of August 2023, so head into a Royal Enfield dealership and book your test ride. Don’t forget to ask about our various accessory kits for each model.
SCRAM 411 | RIDE AWAY FROM $7,990
GRAPHITE – Blue / Yellow / Red
Ride Away – $7,990 (save $250)
BLAZING BLACK
Ride Away – $8,090 (save $250)
SKYLINE BLUE
Ride Away – $8,090 (save $250)
WHITE FLAME
Ride Away – $8,190 (save $250)
ADVENTURE KIT
Was $1,500 NOW $990 (SAVE $510)
Adventure Kit information available on the promo page
INTERCEPTOR 650 | RIDE AWAY FROM $10,990
ORANGE CRUSH
Ride Away – $10,690 (save $300)
VENTURA BLUE
Ride Away – $10,690 (save $300)
DOWNTOWN DRAG
Ride Away – $10,990 (save $300)
BAKER EXPRESS
Ride Away – $10,990 (save $300)
ACCESSORY KIT
Was $840
NOW $490 (SAVE $350)
Adventure Kit information available on the promo page
METEOR 350 | RIDE AWAY FROM $7,890
FIREBALL | Matt Green / Blue / Red / Yellow
Ride Away – $7,890 (save $300)
STELLAR | Black / Blue / Red
Ride Away – $8,290 (save $300)
SUPERNOVA | Red / Blue / Brown
Ride Away – $8,590 (save $300)
TOURING KIT
Was $760
NOW $350 (SAVE $410)
Adventure Kit information available on the promo page
ONE RIDE IS SET TO GO FOR 2023!
Celebrate Pure Motorcycling with other Royal Enfield owners and local Royal Enfield dealers by taking part in this year’s One Ride Global Event on September 17th 2023. The ride typically lasts for 1 to 2 hours and is a true celebration of these magnificent machines.
To join the One Ride event, simply complete the registration form. Your preferred dealer will then confirm your participation and contact you with further details about the ride.
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM
View this post on Instagram
*Royal Enfield Mid-Year Sale Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield Mid-Year Sale promotion begins on the 26th of July 2023 and ends on the 31st of August 2023.
PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY PRICES for the selected models/colours are as follows:
Meteor 350
- Fireball – Matt Green / Blue / Red / Yellow – $7,890 (save $300)
- Stellar – Black / Blue / Red – $8,290 (save $300)
- Supernova – Red / Blue / Brown – $8,590 (save $300)
Himalayan
- Lake Blue – $8,190 (save $400)
- Pine Green – $8,390 (save $400)
Scram 411
- Graphite Blue / Yellow / Red – $7,990 (save $250)
- Blazing Black – $8,090 (save $250)
- White Flame – $8,190 (save $250)
- Skyline Blue – $8,090 (save $250)
Continental GT 650
- Dux Deluxe – $11,290 (save $300)
- Ventura Storm – $11,290 (save $300)
Interceptor 650
- Orange Crush – $10,690 (save $300)
- Ventura Blue – $10,690 (save $300)
- Downtown Drag – $10,990 (save $300)
- Baker Express – $10,990 (save $300)
PLUS, ACCESSORY KIT PROMOTION (Prices Exclude Fitment):
- Scram Accessories Kit – Save $510 inc. GST off RRP – Now $990
- Himalayan Adventure Kit – Save $500 inc. GST off RRP – Now $1,180
- Continental GT 650 Accessory Kit – Save $550 inc. GST off RRP – Now $490
- Interceptor 650 Accessory Kit – Save $350 inc. GST off RRP – Now $490
- Meteor 350 Touring Kit – Save $410 inc. GST off RRP – Now $350
- Hunter Commuter Kit – Save $360 inc. GST off RRP – Now $350
By purchasing a new Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Interceptor 650, Continental GT650, Himalayan or Scram 411, customers can also get up to $550 discount on the selected accessory kit. This offer is only available at the time of purchase. Fitment not included.
Royal Enfield Australia reserves the right to end the Royal Enfield Mid-Year Sale promotional at any time. The promotional ride away prices and promotional discounts off accessory kits excludes fitment. Offer ends on the 31st of August 2023, or whilst stocks last. Offer is valid on new models only, and not on used or demonstrator units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes Super Meteor 650, Classic 350 and special editions.