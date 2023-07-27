🏁 MID-YEAR SALE 🏁

Experience Pure Motorcycling with these incredible Mid-Year deals across a wide range of models and colours from Royal Enfield Australia.

Until the 31st of August 2023, Royal Enfield Australia is offering promotional ride-away prices on selected models within the Royal Enfield range. We’ve included some of your favourite models including the adventure-ready Himalayan and Scram 411, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 and the popular and incredible Meteor 350 and Hunter 350.

But that’s not all – we’re also offering up to $550 off Selected Accessory Kits to customise your ride with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield motorcycle! This is your chance to add those special touches to your bike that will make it truly yours.

The Mid-Year Sale ends on the 31st of August 2023, so head into a Royal Enfield dealership and book your test ride. Don’t forget to ask about our various accessory kits for each model.