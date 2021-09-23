One Ride brings together Royal Enfield riders across the globe

One of the world’s largest curated single-day rides, One Ride calls on Royal Enfield riders across the world to come out and ride as one, celebrating the camaraderie and brotherhood.

The 10th edition of One Ride will be organised across 35 countries on September 26 2021, with strict adherence to all COVID protocols.

While One Ride celebrates riders and their common passion and enthusiasm for riding a motorcycle, this year Royal Enfield is calling for the adoption of Responsible Travel practices by its riding community, in a bid to #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter. Towards this, a behaviour change campaign is being launched to sensitise and encourage riders to – carry their own waste back, support local communities and businesses, avoid single-use plastic during rides and maintain all COVID protocols.

Vimal Sumbly, Business Head, Asia Pacific markets at Royal Enfield

“Royal Enfield has always ensured sustainable riding practices with efforts towards positive impact on the local community. As part of its Social Mission, COVID support was offered in APAC markets through activities such as food distribution, relief fund, and awareness drives. In Thailand, Royal Enfield held a food distribution drive for the underprivileged local communities in Wat Sangwet and Pakkret, home for the children with disabilities situated in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, while in Jakarta, Bandung and Bogor there was a free kitchen service for the homeless. In Australia, Royal Enfield worked with Food Bank Australia and distributed over 8000 food packages. We also organise many cause-led rides which spread awareness about locally relevant issues.

“This year, although COVID restrictions will prohibit group rides in Melbourne & Sydney, One Ride will still see motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages come together in other cities for a ride that is inclusive and fiercely unique. The camaraderie of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts will be enlivened over the world as they gear up to participate in One Ride, while creating awareness around and focusing on adopting ‘Responsible Travel’ in a bid to #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter. To ensure riders safety, strict COVID protocols will be followed at all locations. All riders will be expected to wear a mask and will be encouraged to keep a safe distance from each other at all times.”

One Ride 2021 is being organized across more than 400 cities in India, and 35 countries globally including Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Korea, Japan, SIngapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia Argentina, Columbia, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Chile, United Kingdom, Ecuador, France, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Spain, Brazil, Dubai, France, Italy, and Germany among others. Enthusiasts can either join a ride or host a ride by visiting the official website.