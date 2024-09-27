Royal Enfield One Ride 2024

Sunday, September 22 marked the 13th running of Royal Enfield’s One Ride, with this year welcoming over 41,000 riders across 1416 ride events and spanning 66 countries, with more than 6200 of those riders from the Asia Pacific region.

‘One Ride’ is Royal Enfield’s largest cause led ride where motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages from diverse regions and social identities come together for a ride that is inclusive and fiercely unique.

The theme for this year, ‘Be Bold, Be Seen, Be One’ urged the riders to Be safe by Being Bold and being seen as a clear testament to riding safe and becoming a symbol of self expression.

Above all, One Ride offers the global Royal Enfield motorcyclist community to get together and to be on the saddle on One Day, realising the scale of the incredible camaraderie tied together by the love for Pure Motorcycling. The ride encourages the riders to become the change agents.

Over the past few years, Royal Enfield has made significant efforts towards encouraging riders to travel responsibly especially with its marque rides to the Ladakh region, which have positively impacted the livelihood of local communities.

This is part of Royal Enfield’s larger program on promoting Responsible Travel and working with local communities at destinations that are frequented by its riders.

Royal Enfield organized One Ride with the same spirit across Argentina, Columbia, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, France, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Cambodia, Thailand, Brazil, Dubai, France, Philippines, Italy, and Germany among others.