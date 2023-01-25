Royal Enfield Open Day

February 25, 2023

Join Royal Enfield Australia to check out their motorcycle range, meet the team, and organise a test ride, with options including the all-new Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, adventure-ready Himalayan, and dual-purpose Scram 411.

Saturday, February 25th is the National Open Day at participating Royal Enfield dealerships, with registration essential to ensure a test ride, as well as the opportunity to win a Great Ocean Road Ride Experience.

So get in quick to make sure the motorcycle you want to ride is available at the time that suits you. Once you register, your Royal Enfield Dealership will contact you to schedule a ride.

To ride, please make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.

By registering for the Royal Enfield Open Day, you are one step closer to being in the running to win the ultimate experience for you and a friend, on an all-expenses paid trip to the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.

That’s right! You and a friend could be heading to Victoria to take in the magnificent sights along the world-famous Great Ocean Road. This prize includes (for two people) return flights from an Australian or NZ major city to Melbourne, accommodation, meals, Royal Enfield motorcycles, fuel and all the support you need.

To enter, simply:

Register to attend the Royal Enfield Open Day

Snap a photo of you & the Royal Enfield motorcycle you’re test riding

Upload it to Facebook & Instagram

Tag a friend you want to take along to the Great Ocean Road

Use the hashtag #RoyalEnfieldANZ

Tell us in 25 words or less why you chose to test ride with Royal Enfield

TIP: Make sure your hashtag is spelled correctly, or we can’t find you!

This competition is open to Australian and New Zealand residents.

*Itinerary to be confirmed.

The Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Scram 411 are backed by a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty, with three years of premium roadside assistance.

The Himalayan is backed by a three-year limited km (30,000 km) warranty, with three years of premium roadside assistance.

*Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day Terms & Conditions:

The Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day will be held at Royal Enfield dealerships across Australia on Saturday the 25th of February 2023. It may be cancelled at any time without prior notice. To ride, please make sure you have appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). Registration does not guarantee you an allocated time slot at the Royal Enfield National Demo Day. The dealership may refuse your request to ride at any time. You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have the correct licencing to ride (please check with your road authority, or nearest dealer to confirm).

**Great Ocean Road Experience Terms & Conditions

To enter, customers must register to ride for the National Demo Day held on Saturday 25th February 2023. Entry requirements include registering online via the provided link, taking a photo of themselves (or someone to take a photo of them) on their chosen Royal Enfield motorcycle they are test riding, uploading that photo to Facebook & Instagram, tagging a friend, and telling us in 25 words why they chose to test ride the Royal Enfield. Entrants must use the hashtag #RoyalEnfieldANZ. A winner will be chosen by the Royal Enfield team based on their quality of image and response given to the requirements. The winner will be chosen and notified by Monday 27th February 2023.

The prize pool includes 2 x return airfares from their capital city to Melbourne airport (Tullamarine), accommodation for the duration of the ride, 2 x Royal Enfield motorcycles (models to be confirmed by Royal Enfield upon arrival), meals (as specified by Royal Enfield), fuel and support. The promotion is open to Australian and New Zealand residents.