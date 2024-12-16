Royal Enfield increases production with Thai factory

Royal Enfield have began a new chapter in the Asia Pacific region, with the commencement of operations of its new CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly facility in Thailand.

This is Royal Enfield’s first fully owned and operated CKD assembly plant in Thailand, marking a significant step forward in Royal Enfield’s plans in Thailand, and reiterates the brand’s commitment to the region. The Royal Enfield assembly plant is Located at Samut Prakan province in Bangkok.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, shared, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. We have seen great reception from the international audience who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and are a unique extension of their personality.”

“We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audiences. Royal Enfield is a truly global brand and ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others. Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision. We thereby are bringing more and more motorcycle enthusiasts to experience the DNA of Royal Enfield – Pure Motorcycling.”

The 57000 sq ft assembly plant has an installed capacity of more than 30,000 units per year, the local assembly unit is a state-of-the-art, modern facility that will cater to growing demand in the country. The new assembly will facilitate more efficient and flexible motorcycle delivery for customers and offer an even more seamless experience.

The new assembly plant will begin with the Thailand market only, and will further cater to the region in a phased manner.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Royal Enfield CCO

“With markets like the Asia-Pacific offering a great potential for the mid-size segment, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. This is a testament to our commitment to the market potential and the growing motorcycling community. We are confident that this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Thailand while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand in the region as well.”