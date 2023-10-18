METEOR 350 OFFER
4.99% COMPARISON RATE FOR UP TO 36 MONTHS
OR FREE TOURING KIT VALUED AT $760
Experience the freedom of choice at Royal Enfield Australia. New Meteor 350 customers can now cruise on their own terms. Select the path that suits you best: opt for our compelling low-rate finance offer of just 4.99% PA* comparison rate, or elevate your journey with a complimentary Touring Kit valued at $760. The road is yours to decide.
This low-rate finance or touring kit offer is valid from 17th October to 30th November 2023. Get in quick, you don’t want to miss out on this!
CHOOSE YOUR STYLE
The Meteor 350 is available in three variants, including the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Each variant comes with its own set of features and colour options.
FIREBALL
STELLA
SUPERNOVA
TOURING KIT
Customers can take advantage of a low 4.99% PA* Comparison Rate or a free touring kit for any variety of the Meteor 350. The ‘Meteor 350 Touring Kit’ is valued at $760 (Individual items valued at $860) and excludes fitment.
METEOR 350 TOURING KIT
Single Hard Pannier (12.5 litres – Right-Hand Side) and Mounting Kit
A Single Set of Deluxe Footpegs
Touring-Rider Seat
Pillion Seat
Tinted Flyscreen
*4.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions
Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 10/10/2023 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 4.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The offer is available on consumer applications only and not available with any other special offers. The campaign starts on the 17/10/2023 and ends on the 30/11/2023. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply.
Finance Offer available on selected models including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Scram 411, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and Classic 350. Excludes limited edition models, Dark Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 models, Himalayan, and Super Meteor 650. Applications must be approved and delivered before 30th November 2023 (stock must be available for delivery by this date).
The Meteor 350 Touring kit includes a tinted flyscreen, a 12.5-litre hard case side box (RH), one set of deluxe foot pegs, a touring rider seat and a pillion seat. The Meteor 350 Touring Kit is available on all the Meteor 350 variants only, including the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Please note that this offer excludes fitment. The ‘Meteor 350 Touring Kit’ is valued at $760 (Individual items valued at $860) and excludes fitment.