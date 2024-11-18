SECURE YOUR SEAT
Set your alarms…
The countdown has begun!
Get ready for the arrival of the Bear 650! Pre-orders for the Bear 650 will open at 10am Thursday 21st November 2024 (AEDT). With the overwhelming response to the Global launch of the Bear 650, Royal Enfield Australia is opening pre-orders for the first shipments of Bear 650 units, on a first-in-first-served basis.
At 10am Thursday 21st November 2024, pre-orders for the first shipment of Bear 650 units will go live in Australia at www.royalenfield.com.au. Secure your seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery of this highly anticipated desert scrambler.
Available in Australia in 5 colourways (Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and a special colour edition called Two Four Nine, paying tribute to Eddie’s iconic race winning number), the first shipments of the Bear 650 are due to be delivered to pre-order customers from January 2025*.
In 1960, the unforgiving Mojave Desert served as a backdrop for the Big Bear Run; the biggest, baddest race the Californian desert had ever witnessed. With no rules, roads or tech, and only cacti and coyotes for spectators, alongside 765 other riders, Eddie Mulder, shocked the racing world as he surged first across the finish line in 4-hrs and 21-minutes, igniting a legacy that reverberates through the ages. Astride his 500cc Royal Enfield Fury and fueled by instinct, unwavering determination and gut, Eddie was one among only 197 who made it to the end of the finish line.
Sixty-four years later, that fearless spirit has sparked the inspiration for a motorcycle that embodies that indomitable grit and determination in its soul – the new Royal Enfield Bear 650, a stylish and versatile scrambler. Designed for riders who trust their instinct and stand out from the rest, the Bear 650 is more than just a motorcycle – it is a journey, a statement, and a reminder to follow your gut. With its versatile capabilities, robust engineering, and distinct scrambler aesthetic, the Bear 650 is poised to redefine the riding experience for ‘scrambler-ers’ across the globe, inviting them to forge their own path, one ride at a time.
COLOURWAYS
Accentuating the scrambler aesthetic further are the 5 striking colourways inspired by the vibrant spirit of California. Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and a special colour edition called Two Four Nine, paying tribute to Eddie’s iconic race winning number. Together, all these elements make the Bear 650 a scrambler that embodies the spirit and style of the 60’s desert racing scene of California.
Pre-orders for the Bear 650 will open on Thursday at 10am November 21st (AEDT). The Bear 650 will be available in Australia by January 2025, and will come with a three year warranty, and three years of roadside assistance.
Terms & Conditions:
*A $500 deposit will secure one of the first Bear 650 units in Australia & New Zealand. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back into your nominated bank account.
**The expected date of arrival for the Bear 650 is January 2025. Please note that this arrival date could be extended due to shipping, customs or other factors outside of Royal Enfield Australia & New Zealand’s control.
Overseas model may be shown, and may be fitted with accessories. Please contact your dealership regarding final specifications.
About Royal Enfield:
The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.
Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes the all-new Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the all-new Himalayan adventure tourer, the Scram 411 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Riders and a passionate community are fostered with a rich profusion of events at a local, regional and international level. Most notable are Motoverse (previously Rider Mania), an annual gathering of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in Goa, and Himalayan Odyssey; a yearly pilgrimage over some of the toughest terrain and highest mountain passes. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2000 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has five modern CKD assembly facilities in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina, and Colombia.