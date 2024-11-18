Terms & Conditions:

*A $500 deposit will secure one of the first Bear 650 units in Australia & New Zealand. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back into your nominated bank account.

**The expected date of arrival for the Bear 650 is January 2025. Please note that this arrival date could be extended due to shipping, customs or other factors outside of Royal Enfield Australia & New Zealand’s control.

Overseas model may be shown, and may be fitted with accessories. Please contact your dealership regarding final specifications.

About Royal Enfield:

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.

Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes the all-new Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the all-new Himalayan adventure tourer, the Scram 411 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Riders and a passionate community are fostered with a rich profusion of events at a local, regional and international level. Most notable are Motoverse (previously Rider Mania), an annual gathering of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in Goa, and Himalayan Odyssey; a yearly pilgrimage over some of the toughest terrain and highest mountain passes. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2000 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has five modern CKD assembly facilities in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina, and Colombia.