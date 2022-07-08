LOW RATE FINANCE OFFER
For a Limited Time Only
Spring is just around the corner, so let’s get ready to ride! If you’re like us and can’t wait to leave the cold weather behind, keep reading – we’ve got a great pre-spring low rate finance offer for you from Royal Enfield Australia.
For a limited time only, you can take advantage of our low 3.99% PA* comparison rate on the multi award-winning Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, and the adventure-ready Himalayan.
This low rate finance offer is valid from 5th July until 31st August 2022. Get in quick, you don’t want to miss out on this!
*3.99% PA Comparison Rate Terms & Conditions
Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 5/7/2022 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 3.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The campaign is offered in Australia only, and not New Zealand. The offer is available on consumer applications only and not available with any other special offers. The campaign starts on the 5th July 2022 and ends on the 31st August 2022. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee will apply. Offer available on selected models from the Royal Enfield range including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan. NEW 2021 and 2022 build models only. Applications must be approved and delivered before 30th August 2022 (stock must be available for delivery by this date). Excludes limited edition models, and Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 120 year anniversary edition.