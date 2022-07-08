LOW RATE FINANCE OFFER

For a Limited Time Only

Spring is just around the corner, so let’s get ready to ride! If you’re like us and can’t wait to leave the cold weather behind, keep reading – we’ve got a great pre-spring low rate finance offer for you from Royal Enfield Australia.

For a limited time only, you can take advantage of our low 3.99% PA* comparison rate on the multi award-winning Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, and the adventure-ready Himalayan.

This low rate finance offer is valid from 5th July until 31st August 2022. Get in quick, you don’t want to miss out on this!