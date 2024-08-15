RIDE INTO SPRING WITH ROYAL ENFIELD!
Say Goodbye to Winter and Ride into Spring with Royal Enfield!
What better way to be ready for warmer weather than with these incredible offers on the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Scram 411, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650!
Start your journey from just $6,990 rideaway, and enjoy up to $600* on selected models and colours across the range. Get ready to ride this Spring with Royal Enfield!
HUNTER 350
A Shot of Torque
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $6,990!*
Get behind the handlebars of the nimble Hunter 350 and dive into the Spring adventure you’ve been dreaming of! With its shorter wheelbase, lighter weight & tighter geometry, the Hunter is light, nimble & accessible.
Promotional Ride Away Price:
Dapper White / Ash / Grey – Now $6,990 ride away (save $600)
Rebel Red / Blue / Black – Now $7,290 ride away (save $400)
METEOR 350
Cruise Effortlessly
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $7,590!*
Its classic design and timeless contours don’t just define a cruiser; they embody a poised companion for both open highways and urban challenges, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Spring adventures.
Promotional Ride Away Price:
Fireball Red / Yellow – Now $7,590 ride away (save $600)
Stellar Red – Now $7,990 ride away (save $600)
Supernova Brown / Blue / Red – Now $8,290 ride away (save $600)
SCRAM 411
From Purpose-Built, to Multi-Purpose
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $7,740!*
The Scram 411 is a versatile motorcycle that combines rugged capability with modern style. Built on the proven Himalayan platform, the Scram 411 offers a unique blend of off-road prowess and urban agility.
Promotional Ride Away Price:
Graphite Yellow / Red / Blue – Now $7,740 ride away (save $500)
Skyline Blue / Blazing Black – Now $7,840 ride away (save $500)
Silver Spirit / White Flame – Now $7,940 ride away (save $500)
INTERCEPTOR 650
Easy Like Sunday Morning
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $10,390!*
The Royal Enfield Interceptor marks the return of one of Royal Enfield’s most loved classic motorcycles. Hailing from a time when all that mattered was that the California sun was out and the surf was up, the new Interceptor retains every bit of charm that made it a legend.
Promotional Ride Away Price:
Ventura Blue / Orange Crush / Baker Express – Now $10,390 ride away (save $600)
Black Pearl / Downtown Drag – Now $10,690 ride away (save $600)
CONTINENTAL GT 650
Welcome Back, Rock ‘N Roll
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $10,790!*
The new Continental GT 650 Twin is an evolution of the Continental GT 535, which in turn, was an evolution of the Continental GT 250 – the original Royal Enfield British café racer. Powered by the all-new 650 Twin, it looks every bit like its predecessor and performs even better.
Promotional Ride Away Price:
Rocker Red / Racing Green – Now $10,790 ride away (save $600)
Ventura Storm – Now $10,990 ride away (save $600)
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Here’s your ticket to ride!
Get ready to ride! If you’re considering finance options, Royal Enfield has you covered. With our flexible financing solutions, owning your dream Royal Enfield is more accessible than ever. Riding into Spring has never been simpler. Explore our range of finance plans tailored to suit you.
