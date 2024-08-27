Royal Enfield Ride Into Spring Open Day

Join Royal Enfield Australia on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 for our Ride into Spring Open Day* at participating Royal Enfield dealerships!

Meet the dealership team and check-out the multi-award-winning range of motorcycles, including the all-new Bullet 350, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, Scram 411 and the all-new adventure-ready Himalayan 450! Register here (link).

Ride Into Spring Details

Date: Saturday 14th September, 2024

Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer after successful registration

Location: Participating Royal Enfield Dealerships

Book Your Test Ride!

To be eligible to test ride your selected Royal Enfield model at the open day, register using the form on our website and select the model and dealership that you would like to visit.

Your dealer will contact you to discuss and make the final arrangements. The dealer, at any point, can postpone, change or cancel the test ride.

Gear Up for Spring (and Test Rides)

To ride, please make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.

Click here to register your interest (link).

The 2024 Royal Enfield Range:

Himalayan 450: Royal Enfield’s most versatile motorcycle ever, able to take the rider almost anywhere they want to go on-road or off-road. The Himalayan combines outstanding versatility and comfort. Everything you need, and nothing you don’t.

Super Meteor 650: Its flexible, smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA.

Interceptor 650: The Interceptor exudes a versatile, laid-back attitude with its upright riding position.

Continental GT 650: The evolution of the original Royal Enfield British Café Racer.

Shotgun 650: The Shotgun 650 defies categorisation in both spirit and form. The perfect base for customisation.

Classic 350: Inspired by the post war G2 model, first born in 1950’s, the all new Classic 350 continues to be a testament to the timeless design.

Hunter 350: With its shorter wheelbase, lighter weight & tighter geometry, the Hunter is light, nimble and accessible.

Meteor 350: This thoroughbred cruiser is ready for the open highway and for meeting the challenges of urban commute with equal ease.

Bullet 350 : Nine decades of unbroken tradition. Nine decades of resilient service – through wars and weddings, mountains and gullies. Likes its riders, this legendary machine is made of soul, sinew and steel. The 2024 Bullet. New heart. Same beat.

Click here to register your interest (link).

The Fine Print

*Royal Enfield Ride into Spring Open Day Terms & Conditions: The Royal Enfield Ride into Spring Open Day will be held at Royal Enfield dealerships across Australia on Saturday, the 14th September 2024. It may be cancelled at any time without prior notice. To ride, please make sure you have appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes).

Registration does not guarantee you an allocated time slot at the Royal Enfield Ride into Spring Open Day. Your selected dealership will contact you to confirm your registration, and may refuse your request to ride at any time. You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have the correct licencing to ride (please check with your road authority, or nearest dealer to confirm).