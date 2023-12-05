RIDE INTO SUMMER WITH ROYAL ENFIELD!
Summer has arrived, marking the official kickoff to summer adventures! so what better way to gear up for riding season than with Royal Enfield’s hottest offer across the Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Scram 411.
It’s time to rev up the fun and embrace the sun as we present the Summer of Royal Enfield, with promotional ride away prices staring from $6,990. Get up to $600 off the rideaway price of the Hunter 350, Meteor 350* and Scram 411, to get you ready to ride the open road for the season of Summer!
HUNTER 350
A Shot of Torque
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $6,990!🔥
Get behind the handlebars of the nimble Hunter 350 and dive into the summer adventure you’ve been dreaming of!
With its shorter wheelbase, lighter weight & tighter geometry, the Hunter is light, nimble & accessible. Save $600 for a limited time only.
METEOR 350
Cruise Effortlessly
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $7,590!🔥
Imagine the seamless fusion of rider, machine, and the summer scenery. Enter the Meteor 350, the epitome of eternal cruising essence. Its classic design and timeless contours don’t just define a cruiser; they embody a poised companion for both open highways and urban challenges, perfectly aligned with the spirit of summer adventures. Save $600 off the ride away price for a limited time only. Excludes Fireball Matte Green, and Fireball Blue.
SCRAM 411
From Purpose-Built, to Multi-Purpose
🔥PROMOTIONAL RIDE AWAY FROM $7,690!🔥
Dive into summer with the Scram 411! Save $550 on the Graphite Blue, Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red, Skyline Blue, and Blazing Black variants. Unleash adventure on urban streets or off-road. Excludes Silver Spirit and White Flame. Don’t miss this exclusive offer!
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Here’s your ticket to ride!
Get ready for your summer adventures with ease. If you’re considering finance options, Royal Enfield has you covered. With our flexible financing solutions, owning your dream Hunter 350, Meteor 350 or Scram 411 is more accessible than ever.
Riding into summer has never been simpler. Explore our range of finance plans tailored to suit you.
*Royal Enfield – Ride into Summer Terms & Conditions:
Promotional Period: The “Ride into Summer” campaign starts on December 4th, 2023 and ends on February 29th, 2024.
Eligibility: This promotion applies to the following:
- Hunter 350 – All colours in the Dapper and Rebel range
- Meteor 350 – Selected colours in the Fireball range (Fireball Yellow & Fireball Red only). All colours in the Stellar and Supernova range. Excludes Fireball Matte Green & Fireball Blue.
- Scram 411 – Selected colours in the range (Graphite Blue, Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red, Skyline Blue & Blazing Black). Excludes Silver Spirit & White Flame.
By purchasing any Hunter 350 or Meteor 350 (excluding Fireball Matte Green and Fireball Blue), customers will receive $600 off the original RRP rideaway price. By purchasing any Scram 411, customers will receive $550 off the original RRP rideaway price.
Promotional Ride Away Prices:
- Meteor 350 Fireball: Red / Yellow: Was $8,190, now $7,590
- Meteor 350 Stellar: Stellar Black / Stellar Blue / Stellar Red: Was $8,590, now $7,990
- Meteor 350 Supernova: Supernova Red / Supernova Brown / Supernova Blue: Was $8,890, now $8,290
- Hunter 350: Dapper White / Dapper Grey / Ash Grey: Was $7,590, now $6,990
- Hunter 350: Rebel Red / Rebel Blue / Rebel Black: Was $7,690, now $7,090
- Scram 411: Graphite Blue / Graphite Yellow / Graphite Red: Was $8,240, now $7,690
- Scram 411: Skyline Blue / Blazing Black: Was $8,340, now $7,790
Savings Offer: The $600 savings are applicable on the listed “Promotional Ride Away Price” of the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The $550 savings are applicable on the listed “Promotional Ride Away Price” of the Scram 411.
Delivery: Immediate delivery is subject to availability and varies based on dealership inventory. Online orders are processed promptly, but delivery timelines may vary.
Availability: This promotion is available at participating Royal Enfield dealerships in Australia.
Limited Offer: Offers are subject to change without prior notice and are available while stocks last.
Please consult with a Royal Enfield dealership or visit www.royalenfield.com.au for further details and to confirm specific terms applicable to your purchase.