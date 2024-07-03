MOTO HIMALAYA MUSTANG

Step into a whole new world of adventure motorcycling with the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan! Embark on a journey to Mustang, the ‘Forbidden Kingdom’ of Nepal—a land of mystery, mysticism, and myriad challenges. Sheltered by the 8000-meter peaks of Annapurna and Dhaulagiri, and bordering China and the Tibetan plateau, Mustang is an ancient kingdom like no other. Starting in Pokhara, our journey takes us along the Kali Gandaki gorge—the deepest gorge in the world—crossing Kagbeni before the steep climb to Lo Manthang. Ride through the idyllic villages of Ghami and Tsarang, home to centuries-old monasteries, and immerse yourself in a landscape that feels like stepping into another era.