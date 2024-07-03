Ride the Majestic Himalayas
Adventurers
Are you ready to conquer the majestic Himalayas on two wheels? Royal Enfield invites you to join us on three extraordinary riding tours that will take you to the heart of these legendary mountains. Each ride promises an adventure of a lifetime, where you’ll experience the raw beauty and exhilarating challenges of the Himalayas.
MOTO HIMALAYA MUSTANG
Step into a whole new world of adventure motorcycling with the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan! Embark on a journey to Mustang, the ‘Forbidden Kingdom’ of Nepal—a land of mystery, mysticism, and myriad challenges. Sheltered by the 8000-meter peaks of Annapurna and Dhaulagiri, and bordering China and the Tibetan plateau, Mustang is an ancient kingdom like no other. Starting in Pokhara, our journey takes us along the Kali Gandaki gorge—the deepest gorge in the world—crossing Kagbeni before the steep climb to Lo Manthang. Ride through the idyllic villages of Ghami and Tsarang, home to centuries-old monasteries, and immerse yourself in a landscape that feels like stepping into another era.
MOTO HIMALAYA ZANSKAR
Adventure in the Himalayas doesn’t get any better than this! Zanskar Valley is a place truly locked away in time, surrounded by the great Himalayan peaks. At an average altitude of 3,600m, with majestic peaks as high as 7,000m, Zanskar remains largely untouched. Ride alongside torrid rivers, steep gorges, and desolate terrains—the Badlands of the Himalayas. Encounter off-road stretches, challenging terrain, water crossings, and uncharted roads. This is a ride that will test your limits and reward you with unparalleled views and the thrill of a lifetime.
MOTO HIMALAYA CHANGTHANG
Welcome to a whole new world of adventure motorcycling on the Royal Enfield Himalayan! Moto Himalaya Changthang is a pursuit for those seeking the ultimate adventure, riding across some of the highest motorable passes and traversing through pristine lakes in the mountains. The journey begins in Leh and takes you to Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, Hanle, Tso Moriri, and the highest motorable road at 19,024 ft above sea level. Experience the crown jewels of the Indian subcontinent, with landscapes richly embellished with sights and experiences that will leave you breathless.
About Royal Enfield:
The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfield’s are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible, and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.