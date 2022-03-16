Royal Enfield Scram 411

Today Royal Enfield revealed the Scram 411 and despite them calling it an all-new model, it is essentially a Scrambler version of the Himalayan. Royal Enfield are dubbing it an ‘Adventure-Crossover’, but, it’s a Scrambler…

The two models share the same engine and similar under-pinnings but the Scram runs a 19-inch front in place of the Himalayan’s seriously off-road friendly 21-inch hoop at the pointy end.

With only 10 mm less suspension travel than the Himalayan, and only 20 mm less ground clearance, the Scram should still be a willing performer off road. 200 mm of ground clearance and 180-190 mm of suspension travel is still very generous and should ensure the Scram is plenty capable on the rough stuff.

Scram 411 share the Himalayan’s 15-litre fuel capacity and 24 horsepower engine. The brakes appear to be the same also.

So what we have in the Scram 411 is a more street-modern styled version of the Himalayan, that trades a small amount of the Himalayan’s off-road performance for better on-road handling thanks to that smaller front rim.

If judged against the success of the Himalayan you have to expect this to be another winning for Royal Enfield in our market. The price point has yet to be set but we have been told that the first examples of the Scram 4111 should arrive in Australia around the middle of this year, 2022. The Himalayan sells from $8390, so one would expect the Scram to sell for similar.

Anuj Dua, Royal Enfield Business Head for Asia Pacific

“Accessible motorcycles are fast becoming the most popular mode of commuting in the APAC region owing to ease of riding in traffic and efficiency. Riders across the Asia Pacific region are profoundly adopting motorcycles for daily riding as well as their adventure needs. We feel the proposition of the Scram 411 will find a sweet spot in the mid-size segment. The globally lauded versatility and competence of the Himalayan inspired us to reimagine the motorcycle in a more young, modern-day, urban context. The Scram 411 will be the perfect crossover for young city-dwellers, who prefer a motorcycle that is fun and engaging to ride around the city, yet has a rugged appeal for riders across the Asia Pacific markets. Like all our motorcycles, the Scram 411 is built for the global rider, and manufactured with world class engineering. This is a very exciting and spirited new motorcycle, and we are confident that riders from across the world will love the new Scram 411.”

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specifications